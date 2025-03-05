Associated Press (AP) — Mayors from four major cities are set to testify Wednesday in Congress as Republicans take aim at “sanctuary cities," arguing that they impede the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda and protect people who are in the United States illegally.

Mayors Michelle Wu of Boston, Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Mike Johnston of Denver and Eric Adams of New York will appear before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

In an indication of what's likely to come, the Republican majority last week released a nearly three-minute-long video previewing the hearing. It opens with images of the Constitution catching fire and burning, revealing photos of the four mayors. It goes on to show arrests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents of people who'd committed crimes in those cities interspersed with comments from the mayors and news stories showing negative impacts of migration surges.

The video ends with the committee chair, Rep. James Comer of Kentusky, threatening to cut the cities' federal funding if they don't cooperate with immigration enforcement.

There’s no strict definition for sanctuary policies or sanctuary cities, but the terms generally describe limited cooperation with ICE. The agency enforces U.S. immigration laws nationwide but often seeks state and local help to hold people who've been arrested or convicted of a crime until federal officers can take custody.

In communities that don't cooperate, ICE agents go into communities to track down people after their release. ICE argues that this is dangerous and strains resources.