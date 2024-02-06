All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 29, 2024

Maya Rudolph as Harris and Dana Carvey as Biden open the 50th season of 'Saturday Night Live'

NEW YORK (AP) —

AP News, Associated Press
This image released by NBC shows Jean Smart during promos for "Saturday Night Live" on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Studio 8H in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)
This image released by NBC shows Jean Smart during promos for "Saturday Night Live" on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, at Studio 8H in New York. (Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Comedian Chevy Chase, second from left, joins the cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," with Laraine Newman, from right, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and Jane Curtin, left, on Feb. 16, 1978 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)
FILE - Comedian Chevy Chase, second from left, joins the cast of NBC's "Saturday Night Live," with Laraine Newman, from right, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray and Jane Curtin, left, on Feb. 16, 1978 in New York. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - White House Press Secretary Ron Nessen, left, appears on the "Saturday Night Live" set with producer Lorne Michaels, right, and cast members Chevy Chase, foreground center, Laraine Newman, background left, Dan Aykroyd, background right, Jane Curtin, second row from left, Gilda Radner, John Belushi and Garret Morris, partially obscured, on April 17, 1976, in New York. (AP Photo)
FILE - White House Press Secretary Ron Nessen, left, appears on the "Saturday Night Live" set with producer Lorne Michaels, right, and cast members Chevy Chase, foreground center, Laraine Newman, background left, Dan Aykroyd, background right, Jane Curtin, second row from left, Gilda Radner, John Belushi and Garret Morris, partially obscured, on April 17, 1976, in New York. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” began its 50th season with a parade of former co-stars, including Maya Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris, Andy Samberg as her husband Doug Emhoff and Dana Carvey as President Joe Biden.

“We've got to stay focused,” Rudolph-as-Harris said at a mock rally in the show's cold open. “If we win, together, we can end the drama-la and the trauma-la and go relax in our pajama-las.”

After bringing out running mate Tim Walz, played by comedian and actor Jim Gaffigan, she invited Samberg-as Emhoff to the stage and then, almost as an afterthought, Biden, played by the oldest of the group, the 69-year-old Carvey.

“A lot of people forget I’m president, including me," said Carvey, best known on the show for playing President George W. Bush in the late 1980s.

Rudolph and Carvey jointly delivered the “Live from New York, it's Saturday night” that launched season 50 of the sketch comedy institution.

Rudolph's return to play Harris — she won an Emmy for playing her previously — had been reported, but it was not certain when she would appear. The guest spots from Carvey, Samberg and Gaffigan were all surprises.

“Designing Women” star Jean Smart, fresh off winning her sixth Emmy for her lead role in “Hacks,” was host, a role the 73-year-old has somehow never played in a four-decade career.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“I remember watching the first episode of ‘SNL’ and thinking, ’someday I’m going to host that show,” Smart said in her opening monologue. “And this is the first Saturday that fit my schedule.”

That first episode came on Oct. 11, 1975, with Lorne Michaels at the helm, just as he is now.

George Carlin hosted and the nation got its first dose of the Not Ready for Prime Time Players: Chevy Chase, John Belushi, Gilda Radner, Dan Akroyd, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman and Garrett Morris.

There were two musical guests — Billy Preston and Janis Ian — playing two songs apiece, the norm in the early days.

The country singer and rapper Jelly Roll had the music role to himself Saturday, singing his song “Liar,” and like Smart he was a first-timer.

That debut show is documented and reenacted in the newly released Jason Reitman film “Saturday Night,” part of a wave of reflection and celebration the show is getting on the cusp of its 50th anniversary.

Upcoming episodes are scheduled to feature host Nate Bargatze with musical guest Coldplay, Ariana Grande with Stevie Nicks, Michael Keaton with Billie Eilish and John Mulaney with Chappell Roan.

Those shows will lead up to a three-hour primetime special on Feb. 16 that will serve as the official 50th season celebration. It's sure to feature a wide range of the many stars the show has spawned, including Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Billy Crystal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Robert Downey Jr., Mike Myers, Adam Sandler, Chris Rock, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Will Ferrell.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with ...
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Si...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
WorldOct. 17
Rare copy of the US Constitution up for auction is expected to sell for millions
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
WorldOct. 17
While LeBron and Bronny prepare for their historic family pairing, the Lakers shrug off the critics
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy