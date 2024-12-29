All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 29, 2024

Mavs star Luka Doncic is latest pro athlete whose home was burglarized, business manager says

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the latest professional athlete whose home has been burglarized.

AP News, Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic runs during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic runs during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)ASSOCIATED PRESS

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks is the latest professional athlete whose home has been burglarized.

The star guard's business manager told multiple media outlets Saturday there was a break-in at Doncic's home. Lara Beth Seager said nobody was home at the time of the incident Friday night, and Doncic filed a police report.

Jewelry valued at about $30,000 was stolen, the Dallas Morning News reported, according to an internal police report it obtained.

“I’ve reached out to Luka and talked to him after that incident,” coach Jason Kidd said Saturday night before the Mavericks played the Portland Trail Blazers. “He’s fine. Glad no one got hurt.”

Doncic, 25, who is from Slovenia, is the sixth known pro athlete in the U.S. whose home was burglarized since October. Star NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Joe Burrow of Cincinnati are among them, along with Mahomes' tight end, Travis Kelce.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The others were Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley Jr.

The NFL and NBA issued security alerts to their players after the break-ins, some of which have come when players were away with their teams for road games. The NFL's alert says homes of professional athletes across multiple sports have become “increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups.”

Burrow lamented a loss of privacy over having to acknowledge that he was the victim of a break-in.

The incident at Doncic's home came two days after the five-time All-NBA player strained his left calf in a Christmas Day loss to the Timberwolves. The injury is expected to sideline Doncic for about a month.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 29
South Korean media report 28 people dead after a plane catch...
WorldDec. 29
Norwegian chess grandmaster Magnus Carlsen quits a tournamen...
WorldDec. 29
15 hurt in Florida when train hits fire truck that drove ont...
WorldDec. 28
Tornadoes touch down around Houston, killing 1

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump appears to side with Musk, tech allies in debate over foreign workers roiling his supporters
WorldDec. 28
Trump appears to side with Musk, tech allies in debate over foreign workers roiling his supporters
Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers
WorldDec. 28
Syria's embassy in Lebanon suspends services as Lebanon hands over former Syrian army officers
Olivia Hussey, star of the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet,' dies at 73
WorldDec. 28
Olivia Hussey, star of the 1968 film 'Romeo and Juliet,' dies at 73
Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong for the city's first pyrotechnics drone show
WorldDec. 28
Hundreds gathered in Hong Kong for the city's first pyrotechnics drone show
Putin apologizes for 'tragic incident' but stops short of saying Azerbaijani plane was shot down
WorldDec. 28
Putin apologizes for 'tragic incident' but stops short of saying Azerbaijani plane was shot down
Sweden embarks on a sober search for more cemetery space in case of war
WorldDec. 28
Sweden embarks on a sober search for more cemetery space in case of war
Drought, fires and deforestation battered Amazon rainforest in 2024
WorldDec. 28
Drought, fires and deforestation battered Amazon rainforest in 2024
Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel
WorldDec. 28
Abortions are up in the US. It's a complicated picture as women turn to pills, travel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy