HONOLULU (AP) — Three generations of TJ Rickard’s family lost their homes in the deadly Maui wildfire more than a year ago, and he and his extended family still have not rebuilt. That leaves Rickard, a high school basketball coach, conflicted about next week's return of the storied Maui Invitational college tournament.

Like many, Rickard is excited to have top-drawer basketball played in Lahaina’s humble arena, but he worries people will think it's business as usual in his hometown. In truth, he says, Lahaina is still struggling after the fire killed at least 102 people and leveled thousands of homes.

“Not even a minute drive away from where they play, there’s houses that are burned down that are still waiting to be rebuilt,” said Rickard, the boys head coach at Lahainaluna High School.

Many residents are excited about the local exposure to high-caliber competition and the economic boost the Maui Invitational will bring. But there’s also a fear that travelers might show disrespect by wandering into the Lahaina burn zone and taking photos of the devastation, or trigger unpleasant memories with questions about that catastrophic day.

“People are in a weird state right now over here because there’s so much displacement and loss of community,” said Jon Conrad, Lahainaluna's athletic director. “It’s a highly sensitive and slightly charged environment.”

Boosters coming to Lahaina should know “it’s been a year and more, but things are still a little raw," Conrad said.

The Maui Invitational will bring eight of the NCAA’s best men’s teams — including two-time defending champion UConn — to Lahaina’s 2,400-seat gymnasium for three days.

Last year, organizers moved the tournament to Honolulu instead of intruding on Lahaina when many survivors were still living in hotels and charred rubble littered properties. This year, they decided to bring the 40-year-old event back after meeting with the governor's office, the Hawaii Tourism Authority and Maui's mayor, said Tom Valdiserri, executive vice president of KemperSports LIVE.

“It’s our home and we want to be there. And Maui is our ohana, frankly,” Valdiserri said, using the Hawaiian word for family.

Reconstruction is progressing slowly. The Army Corps of Engineers has fully cleared all residential lots and 91% of commercial lots of fire debris. Maui County has issued 133 building permits after receiving 291 applications. One property has been finished.

Rickard’s experience shows how challenging housing is even 15 months after the fire. The blaze burned down his grandparents' house and the in-law unit on their property where Rickard lived with his wife and dog. His parents’ house a few lots away got torched. The blaze claimed a cousin's house across the street and another cousin's place the next street over. A great-aunt who lived down the road lost her house, too.

Rickard now lives in an apartment a 45-minute drive away that's paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. His relatives are living with friends or other family.