CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (AP) — A powerful dust storm known as a haboob caused a vehicle pile-up on a central California highway, sending several people to hospitals with minor injuries, authorities said.

An enormous rolling cloud of dust reduced visibility Monday afternoon on State Route 152 in Madera County, causing motorists to crash into one another, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 20 cars were involved in the accident, the highway patrol said.

Video posted online by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection showed a massive wall of dust sweeping across the landscape near Chowchilla.