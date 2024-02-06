All sections
WorldNovember 13, 2024

Massive dust storm reduces visibility, causes vehicle pileup on central California highway

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (AP) — A powerful dust storm known as a haboob caused a vehicle pile-up on a central California highway, sending several people to hospitals with minor injuries, authorities said.

AP News, Associated Press
This photograph, provided by CAL FIRE Tulare Unit, shows a dust storm approaching the Porterville Air Attack Base Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 outside of Porterville, Calif. (CAL FIRE Tulare Unit via AP)
This photograph, provided by CAL FIRE Tulare Unit, shows a dust storm approaching the Porterville Air Attack Base Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 outside of Porterville, Calif. (CAL FIRE Tulare Unit via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photograph, provided by CHP Madera, shows a pileup caused by an accident during a dust storm, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 outside of Chowchilla, Calif. (CHP Madera via AP)
This photograph, provided by CHP Madera, shows a pileup caused by an accident during a dust storm, Monday, Nov. 11, 2024 outside of Chowchilla, Calif. (CHP Madera via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This photograph, provided by CAL FIRE Tulare Unit, shows a dust storm over California's Central Valley Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (CAL FIRE Tulare Unit via AP)
This photograph, provided by CAL FIRE Tulare Unit, shows a dust storm over California's Central Valley Monday, Nov. 11, 2024. (CAL FIRE Tulare Unit via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

An enormous rolling cloud of dust reduced visibility Monday afternoon on State Route 152 in Madera County, causing motorists to crash into one another, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 20 cars were involved in the accident, the highway patrol said.

Video posted online by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection showed a massive wall of dust sweeping across the landscape near Chowchilla.

Motorist Delissa Fulce said the experience was terrifying.

“We got hit, we thought we were okay, then we got hit again, and again. We just thought it wasn’t going to be over. I really thought we were going to die. And I’m really thankful we’re okay," Fulce told ABC 30.

Several people were hospitalized with minor injuries, the highway patrol said without specifying the exact number.

A haboob is a dust storm carried by the wind of a weather front that typically occurs in flat, arid areas.

