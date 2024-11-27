All sections
WorldNovember 27, 2024

Massive balloons take shape ahead of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (AP) — They're up, up and — almost — away.

AP News, Associated Press
A person inflates a float of Goku in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People inflate a float of Macy's Stars in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A man looks up at floats being prepared for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A float featuring a character from the show "One Piece" is inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
A person inflates a float of Bluey in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A person inflates a float in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
William Hardin helps to inflate a float of Ronald McDonald in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
People inflate floats in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A person inflates a float in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People inflate a float of Sinclair's Dino in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People watch floats being inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A float featuring a character from the Minions movies is inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Ash Ditaranto helps to inflate a float in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Floats are inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
A float of Sinclair's Dina is seen in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People inflate floats in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People watch floats being inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Ash Ditaranto tries to disentangle herself from a net after helping to inflate a float in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
People help to inflate a Pikachu float for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Floats, including a character from "Diary of a Wimpy Kid", are inflated in preparation for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
The massive helium balloons that will float through New York City for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took shape on Wednesday, when they were filled with helium ahead of the big event.

“You see these giant balloons come to life and they’re really, really huge," said Stephanie Senkevich, one of dozens of people helping inflate the stars of Thursday's show. “You can see them start on the ground right next to you where you look taller than them. And slowly, slowly, they start to raise right above you.”

This year, 17 giant character balloons and other inflatables will travel from Manhattan’s Upper West Side to Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, alongside floats, performers, marching bands and more.

New balloons for 2025 will feature characters including Minnie Mouse, Goku from ”Dragon Ball” and Spider-Man, joining longtime favorites such as Smokey Bear and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

