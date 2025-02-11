BOSTON (AP) — The state’s top court ruled Tuesday that Karen Read can be retried on all the same charges in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, the latest twist in the long-running case that transfixed true crime fans nationwide.

Prosecutors have sought to retry Read this year on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crime. They accused her of ramming into John O’Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm in January 2022. Read’s attorneys argue she was framed to protect other law enforcement officers involved in O’Keefe’s death.

A judge declared a mistrial in June after finding jurors couldn’t reach an agreement, without polling the jurors to confirm their conclusions. Read’s attorney Martin Weinberg argued that five jurors later said they were deadlocked only on the manslaughter count, and had unanimously agreed in the jury room that she wasn’t guilty on the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene. But they hadn’t told the judge.

The ruling from the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court clears the way for a new trial on all three charges.

“The jury clearly stated during deliberations that they had not reached a unanimous verdict on any of the charges and could not do so. Only after being discharged did some individual jurors communicate a different supposed outcome, contradicting their prior notes,” the judges wrote. “Such posttrial disclosures cannot retroactively alter the trial’s outcome -- either to acquit or to convict.”

The judges also found “no abuse of discretion” in Judge Beverly Cannone's decision to declare a mistrial.

“After extensive, multiday deliberations, the jury submitted several increasingly emphatic notes about their inability to reach a unanimous verdict," they wrote, adding that the record before the judge “suggested complete deadlock.”

Read's lawyer said they're considering their legal options.