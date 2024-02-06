SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be deposed as part of a lawsuit brought by authors including comedian Sarah Silverman accusing the company of copyright infringement to train its artificial intelligence technology.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Hixson rejected Meta’s bid to bar the deposition of Zuckerberg in a decision Tuesday, saying there is sufficient evidence to show he is the “principal decision maker” for the company's AI platforms.

Meta had argued that Zuckerberg doesn’t have unique knowledge of the company’s AI operations and that the same information could be obtained from depositions with other employees.

The authors have “submitted evidence of his specific involvement in the company’s AI initiatives,” as well as his “direct supervision of Meta’s AI products,” Hixson wrote in a Tuesday ruling.