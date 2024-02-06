WASHINGTON (AP) — For Marco Rubio, the easy part is over. He was confirmed by the Senate as secretary of state with unanimous support, Democrats joining Republicans in praising his acumen and judgment.

Now comes the task that will make or break his tenure: retaining the full backing of his new boss, Donald Trump.

The 53-year-old Rubio is coming into the job with more experience than President Trump’s previous secretaries of state, having spent the last 14 years in the Senate becoming intimately acquainted with U.S. foreign policy from the Indo-Pacific to the Middle East and Latin America. But that traditional experience, coupled with Rubio’s longstanding hawkish views on Russia and support for America’s role in NATO, is what some worry will eventually make him the target of Trump’s wrath.

“Rubio is going to face some challenges as he and the president try to come to terms about what is the purpose of American power?” said Thomas Shannon, a former U.S. diplomat, who often worked with Rubio during both the Obama and the first Trump administrations.

Still, it was a collegial scene Tuesday as Rubio was sworn into office. Vice President JD Vance, who served alongside him in the Senate, called him a friend and a “bipartisan solutions seeker” as he delivered the oath.

Rubio echoed Trump in his own brief remarks, emphasizing that anything the government and State Department do must make the country stronger, safer or more prosperous.

“If it doesn’t do one of those three things, we will not do it,” Rubio said.

He repeated that sentiment as he made his first appearance at the State Department, telling staffers that his job, and theirs, would be to defend and execute Trump’s “America First” policies.

Rubio's support in Washington has an establishment tinge, with many hopeful he will prove a steady hand at a time of global upheaval. In interviews with more than a dozen people, including Republican and Democratic lawmakers, as well as former diplomats and colleagues, he was repeatedly described as the “responsible” choice to represent the U.S. abroad, a known quantity both at home and on the global stage.

“I think he’ll be able to deliver that message, country by country, continent by continent, and that’s uncompromising, but also that’s comforting,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, a Republican from North Dakota. “Not that I’m looking for every other country to be comfortable with us, but in a way that I think is not alarming.”

Rubio's worldview has been largely shaped by his own history: the son of Cuban immigrants who arrived in Miami in May 1956 “with nothing but the dream of a better life," he testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week. His father was a bartender and his mother a hotel maid.

“Because of them, I had the privilege to be born a citizen of the greatest nation in the history of the world,” he said. “And to be raised in a safe and stable home, by parents who made their children’s future the very purpose of their lives.”

The “only in America” story is one that helped him get elected to public office in Florida, making his way from city commissioner to the Florida House of Representatives, eventually becoming the first Cuban American speaker in the Legislature's history.