NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Women's basketball teams finally will be paid for playing games in the NCAA Tournament each March just like the men have for years under a plan approved Wednesday at the NCAA convention.

The unanimous vote by NCAA membership, which was met by a round of applause, was the final step toward a pay structure for women playing in March Madness after the Division I Board of Governors voted unanimously for the proposal in August.

NCAA President Charlie Baker joined others in giving credit for the creation of a performance fund to those who came before and helped build women's basketball.

“We’re the lucky ones," Baker said. "We got to be here on the day it became a reality.”

Now comes more work to continue investing in women's basketball to grow the sport even more.

"That’s the part I hope, that someday down the road, we all will have someone say about us that they sit on the shoulders of the work that we did,” Baker said.

So-called performance units, which represent revenue, will be given to women's teams playing in the tournament starting this year, the event's 43rd edition. A women’s basketball team that reaches the Final Four could bring its conference roughly $1.26 million over the next three years in financial performance rewards.

In the first year, $15 million will be awarded to teams out of the fund, which is 26% of the women’s basketball media revenue deal. That will grow to $25 million, or 41% of the revenue, by 2028. The 26% is on par with what men’s basketball teams received the first year the performance units program was established.

The proposal was broken into two votes Wednesday, with the first on the payments starting with the next NCAA Tournament. That received one “no” vote, though the vote to establish the women’s fund itself was unanimous. The lack of a units system for the women’s tournament has long been a point of sharp criticism.

“It’s great women’s basketball is getting the long-deserved financial reward for NCAA postseason success,” Louisville coach Jeff Walz said.

The women’s March Madness plan is similar to the men’s basketball unit program. Each of 32 conferences that receive an automatic bid to the tournament will receive a unit, and additional units will be rewarded for teams that receive at-large bids to the 68-team field.

The longer a school’s tournament run lasts, the more units the school’s conference receives. Conferences decide the distribution of unit revenue to each of its members. Each unit was worth about $2 million for the 2024 men’s tournament.