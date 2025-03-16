For bubble teams North Carolina and Texas, Selection Sunday will feel like the longest day of the year.

For top seeds in waiting like Duke and Auburn, making it into the NCAA Tournament isn't a matter of if, only when and where.

The March Madness bracket will be revealed Sunday evening, setting the schedule for more than two weeks of competition in a season that saw the Southeastern Conference dominate the rankings. The tournament opens Tuesday and Wednesday with play-in games and the first round opens Thursday and Friday, featuring 32 games at eight sites around the country. The Final Four is in San Antonio on April 5 and 7.

Auburn is a slight favorite over Duke to win the national championship, with Florida and Houston not far behind, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. UConn will make the tournament and try for a threepeat as national champ, something that hasn't been done since the early 1970s, while Big East champion St. John's is back as one of the top teams in the country under veteran coach Rick Pitino.

Bubble watch

Beyond the matchups, most of the drama will revolve around the Tar Heels and Longhorns, who are on the bubble and saw their chances of making the field of 68 shrink thanks to Colorado State's run through the Mountain West Conference tournament.

The Rams' win positions the Mountain West to grab at least three, and possibly four bids if runner-up Boise State makes it.

North Carolina and Texas each won two games in their conference tournaments, and for about a day, they looked securely in. Now, though, they wait. What the NCAA selection committee decides with those teams will play a role on the history their respective conferences are making — or trying to avoid — this season.