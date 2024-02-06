Thousands of anti-abortion activists are coming to Washington Friday for the annual March for Life, seeking to build momentum after a string of victories and maintain pressure on legislators. After decades of fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade, organizers are seeking to focus on the multiple state-by-state battles taking place over abortion rights.

Here's what to know about the 52nd March for Life:

What's the expected turnout?

Organizers have estimated around 150,000 marchers — and previous years in the March for Life's 52-year history have certainly drawn those kinds of numbers. But the turnout may be limited by continued harsh winter weather that already forced President Donald Trump's inauguration indoors Monday. Attendance may also be impacted by a natural relaxation among abortion opponents after the historic June 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade — which had guaranteed a nationwide right to abortion.

What’s the post-Roe v. Wade focus?

Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, organizers and activists are focusing on the multiple state-level battles over abortion rights. As in the past, the march will start with a rally on the National Mall and end in the space separating the Capitol building from the Supreme Court. For decades, the protesters' focus was on the courthouse, but now the main target is the domed complex across the street.