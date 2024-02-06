NEW YORK (AP) — The top federal prosecutor in Manhattan resigned Thursday rather than obey a Justice Department order to drop corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The resignation of Danielle Sassoon, a Republican who was the interim U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was confirmed by a spokesperson for the office.

Her resignation came days after a senior Justice Department official directed New York prosecutors to drop the case against Adams, who was accused of accepting illegal campaign contributions and bribes of free or discounted travel from people who wanted to buy his influence.

Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove said in a memo Monday that the case should be dismissed so that Adams, a Democrat, could help with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown and campaign for reelection.

Justice Department officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did Adams’ attorney, Alex Spiro. A spokesperson for the mayor did not immediately respond.

The Justice Department’s decision to end the case because of political considerations, rather than the strength or weakness of the evidence, alarmed some career prosecutors who said it was a departure from longstanding norms.

While Bove had directed that the case be dismissed as soon as “practicable,” days went by with no public statements or actions by the prosecution team in New York.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said Wednesday that she would “look into” why the charges had yet to be dismissed.

Sassoon, a former clerk for the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia who is a member of the conservative Federalist Society, was not the one who brought the case against Adams last year. The prosecutor who did, former U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, stepped down after Trump’s election victory.

Sassoon had only been tapped to serve as acting U.S. Attorney on Jan. 21, the day after Trump took office.

Her role was intended to be temporary. Trump in November nominated Jay Clayton, the former chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, to the post, an appointment that must be confirmed by the Senate.