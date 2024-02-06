SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for attacking the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California home was given a life term without the possibility of parole on Tuesday following a separate state trial.

A San Francisco jury in June found David DePape guilty of charges including aggravated kidnapping, first-degree burglary and false imprisonment of an elder.

Before sentencing DePape to life for the kidnapping conviction, Judge Harry Dorfman rejected defense attorneys' arguments that he be granted a new state trial for the 2022 attack against Paul Pelosi, who was 82 years old at the time.

“It’s my intention that Mr. DePape will never get out of prison, he can never be paroled," Dorfman said while handing out the punishment. He later said, "I don’t feel sympathy for you. I feel sympathy for the victim in this case, who’s lucky to be alive.”

Adam Lipson, a San Francisco deputy public defender, had asked Dorfman to consider DePape’s mental health and isolation that made him susceptible to online propaganda.

“This is a man who has always been a peaceful, law-abiding person up until his activation,” Lipson said before the punishment was handed down.

When given the chance to address the court prior to his sentencing, DePape, dressed in prison orange and with his brown hair in a ponytail, spoke at length about Sept. 11 being an inside job, his ex-wife being replaced by a body double, and his government-provided attorneys conspiring against him.

“I’m a psychic,” DePape told the court, reading from sheets of paper. “The more I meditate, the more psychic I get.”

The judge interrupted DePape multiple times to ask if he wanted to address the jury's verdict or his conduct on the night of the attack, but DePape ignored the offers.

In a letter read in court by the victim's daughter, Christine Pelosi, Paul Pelosi called for the maximum sentence, saying the “last peaceful sleep” he had ended abruptly “when the defendant violently broke into my home, burst into my bedroom and stood over my bed with a hammer and zip ties demanding to see my wife, yelling ‘Where’s Nancy?’”

He said the attack left him with bumps on his head, a metal plate in it, dizziness and nerve damage in his left hand. Sleeping alone at home evokes memories of the attack, he said.