MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire jury on Tuesday found a former leader at a youth detention center guilty of holding down a teen while he was raped in 1998.

The jury deliberated over three days following a four-day trial.

Bradley Asbury, now 70, was found guilty on both counts of being an accomplice to aggravated sexual assault. He faces a maximum prison term of 20 years on each count.

Asbury served as a house leader at the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester. He was accused of restraining 14-year-old Michael Gilpatrick on a staircase with help from a colleague, while a third staffer raped the teen and a fourth forced him to perform a sex act.

It was the second criminal trial to stem from a broad 2019 investigation into longstanding abuse at the center. Asbury is among 11 men who worked there or at an associated facility in Concord who were arrested.

The case turned on the testimony of Gilpatrick, now 41. He said he’d struggled to cope with the attack for many years and that talking about it at the trial was part of a healing process.

He said he wanted to hold the perpetrators accountable and recalled having an out-of-body experience during the attack.

“I can see it happening, but I can’t do anything,” he testified. “I was just not there. But there.”

Gilpatrick got into several heated exchanges during cross-examination, and at one point called the defense lawyer a “sick man” as the attorney urged him to repeat his claim of rape over and over.