Man arrested after New Year's Day break-in at NYC mayor's residence

NEW YORK (AP) — A 20-year-old man was arrested after breaking into Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in the early morning hours of New Year's Day, officials said.

The suspect was found shortly before 4:30 a.m. in an upstairs bathroom of the residence, a stately, gated home inside a park on Manhattan's Upper East Side. He was apprehended by the mayor's security detail and charged with attempted burglary.