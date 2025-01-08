NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man accused of stockpiling the largest number of finished explosives in FBI history and using President Joe Biden's photo for target practice must stay in jail until trial, a federal judge ruled, writing that he has “shown the capacity for extreme danger.”

Brad Spafford, 36, is being held on a federal firearms charge for allegedly owning an unregistered short-barrel rifle. Prosecutors say he faces more potential charges for the explosives, including devices found in a backpack labeled “#nolivesmatter.”

Spafford, a father of two young daughters, also stored a highly unstable explosive material in a garage freezer next to “Hot Pockets and frozen corn on the cob," according to court documents.

In a ruling late Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Arenda L. Wright Allen in Norfolk noted that Spafford lost three fingers in an accident involving homemade explosives in 2021, something she said his defense attorneys have not disputed.

“Mr. Spafford has specifically stated that he does not believe in Government regulation when it comes to firearms, and he intentionally flouted the requirements for registration of short-barrel rifles,” Allen wrote. “The Court is not confident that Mr. Spafford would be any more respectful of the imposed conditions of release.”

Defense attorneys had argued that authorities haven’t produced evidence that Spafford was planning violence. They also noted that Spafford, who is married and works a steady job as a machinist, has no criminal record.

His attorneys also questioned whether the explosive devices found on Spafford's property were usable because “professionally trained explosive technicians had to rig the devices to explode them.”

“There is not a shred of evidence in the record that Mr. Spafford ever threatened anyone and the contention that someone might be in danger because of their political views and comments is nonsensical,” his defense lawyers wrote in a recent filing.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Swartz said at Spafford's detention hearing last week that investigators had gathered information on him since January 2023, during which Spafford never threatened anyone.

“And what has he done during those two years?" Swartz said. "He purchased a home. He’s raised his children. He’s in a great marriage. He has a fantastic job, and those things all still exist for him.”

Investigators, however, said they had limited knowledge of the homemade bombs until the informant visited Spafford's home, federal prosecutors wrote in a filing Tuesday.