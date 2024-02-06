All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 20, 2024

Malaysia agrees to resume 'no find, no fee' hunt for flight MH370, 10 years after plane disappeared

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's government has agreed in principle to accept a second “no find, no fee” proposal from a U.S. company to renew the hunt for flight MH370, which is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean more than 10 years ago, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Friday.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine scans the water in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia from a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion during a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, March 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)
FILE - Flight officer Rayan Gharazeddine scans the water in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia from a Royal Australian Air Force AP-3C Orion during a search for the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, March 22, 2014. (AP Photo/Rob Griffith, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's government has agreed in principle to accept a second “no find, no fee” proposal from a U.S. company to renew the hunt for flight MH370, which is believed to have crashed in the southern Indian Ocean more than 10 years ago, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Friday.

Loke said Cabinet ministers gave the nod at their meeting last week for Texas-based marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity to continue the seabed search operation at a new 15,000-square-kilometer (5,800-square-mile) site in the ocean next year.

“The proposed new search area, identified by Ocean Infinity, is based on the latest information and data analyses conducted by experts and researchers. The company’s proposal is credible,” he said in a statement.

The Boeing 777 plane vanished from radar shortly after taking off on March 8, 2014, carrying 239 people, mostly Chinese nationals, on a flight from Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, to Beijing. Satellite data showed the plane deviated from its flight path to head over the southern Indian Ocean, where it is believed to have crashed.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

An expensive multinational search failed to turn up any clues, although debris washed ashore on the east African coast and Indian Ocean islands. A private search in 2018 by Ocean Infinity also found nothing.

Under the new deal, Ocean Infinity will get $70 million only if significant wreckage is discovered, Loke said. He said his ministry will finalize negotiations with Ocean Infinity in early 2025. The firm has indicated that January-April is the best period for the search, he said.

“This decision reflects the government’s commitment to continuing the search operation and providing closure for the families of MH370 passengers,” he added.

Ocean Infinity CEO Oliver Punkett earlier this year reportedly said the the company had improved its technology since 2018. He has said the firm is working with many experts to analyze data and narrow the search area to the most likely site.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 20
Croatian police say a 7-year-old girl died and 6 people were...
WorldDec. 20
Starbucks workers plan strikes that could spread to hundreds...
WorldDec. 20
The Latest: 2 journalists working for Kurdish media killed i...
WorldDec. 20
Giant sloths and mastodons coexisted with humans for millenn...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
For thousands of Jews, Israel still doesn't feel safe after the Oct. 7 attacks. So they're leaving
WorldDec. 20
For thousands of Jews, Israel still doesn't feel safe after the Oct. 7 attacks. So they're leaving
For thousands of Jews, Israel still doesn't feel safe after the Oct. 7 attacks. So they're leaving
WorldDec. 20
For thousands of Jews, Israel still doesn't feel safe after the Oct. 7 attacks. So they're leaving
Taking advantage of an obscure rule, Chargers' Dicker makes NFL's first fair-catch kick in 48 years
WorldDec. 20
Taking advantage of an obscure rule, Chargers' Dicker makes NFL's first fair-catch kick in 48 years
Democratic governors hammered Trump before the election. Now they're hoping to work with him
WorldDec. 20
Democratic governors hammered Trump before the election. Now they're hoping to work with him
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE Top Photos LatAm
WorldDec. 20
PHOTO COLLECTION: YE Top Photos LatAm
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed ahead of key US inflation data
WorldDec. 20
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed ahead of key US inflation data
AP PHOTOS: 2024 brought natural disasters and turbulent politics to Latin America
WorldDec. 20
AP PHOTOS: 2024 brought natural disasters and turbulent politics to Latin America
For some, the pope's big Holy Year only aggravates housing crisis as overtourism pushes out Romans
WorldDec. 20
For some, the pope's big Holy Year only aggravates housing crisis as overtourism pushes out Romans
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy