WorldDecember 23, 2024

Magdeburg mourns Christmas market attack victims as fears swirl of deeper social divisions

MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — Mourners laid flowers near the scene of the deadly

AP News, Associated Press
Flowers, candles, wreaths and stuffed animals lie in front of St. John's Church, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Madgeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a Christmas market on Friday. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)
Flowers, candles, wreaths and stuffed animals lie in front of St. John's Church, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Madgeburg, Germany, after a car drove into a Christmas market on Friday. (Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People walk at the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
People walk at the Christmas Market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS
People lay flowers and lit candles in front of the Johannis church close to the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
People lay flowers and lit candles in front of the Johannis church close to the Christmas market, where a car drove into a crowd on Friday evening, in Magdeburg, Germany, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)ASSOCIATED PRESS

MAGDEBURG, Germany (AP) — Mourners laid flowers near the scene of the deadly Christmas market attack on Monday as investigators puzzled over the motive of the suspect and fears swirled that the rampage could deepen divisions in German society.

The Johanniskirche, a church a short walk from the scene of the attack, has become a central place of mourning since the suspect drove a car into the busy market on Friday evening, killing five people and injuring 200. A carpet of flowers now covers the broad sidewalk in front of the church.

Authorities have identified the suspect as a Saudi doctor who arrived in Germany in 2006 and had received permanent residency. They say he does not fit the usual profile of perpetrators of extremist attacks.

The man described himself as an ex-Muslim who was highly critical of Islam and in many posts on social media expressed support for the far-right. A picture has emerged of someone who had come to authorities' attention in the past for threatening behavior and been the subject of tipoffs, but was not known to have committed any violence.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said Sunday that “the views and statements that the perpetrator expressed are being investigated, as are the tipoffs and proceedings with various authorities and the justice system.” She said “the right conclusions” will then have to be drawn.

The country's vice chancellor voiced fears that the attack will fuel online misinformation ahead of a national election expected in late February. He urged people to “take time for the truth” and said: “Don't let yourselves be infected by hatred.”

“There is still a lot we don't know and a lot is unexplained, including the exact motive,” Robert Habeck said in a video posted Sunday. “All the same, I fear that the distrust that was immediately propagated on the net against Muslims, foreigners and people with a history of immigration will entrench itself deeper in society”

On Sunday night, police in the port city of Bremerhaven said they detained a man who threatened crimes at a Christmas market there in a TikTok video. German news agency dpa reported that he had said he would stab any people of Arabic appearance there on Christmas Day.

