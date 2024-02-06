All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 6, 2024

Madonna’s brother, Christopher Ciccone, has died at 63

Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of

LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
FILE - Christopher Ciccone, brother of Madonna and author of "Life With My Sister Madonna," poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, Friday, August 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
FILE - Christopher Ciccone, brother of Madonna and author of "Life With My Sister Madonna," poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, Friday, August 1, 2008. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Christopher Ciccone, a multihyphenate artist, dancer, designer and younger brother of Madonna, has died. He was 63.

Ciccone died Friday in Michigan, his representative Brad Taylor told The Associated Press Sunday. He had cancer.

A dancer since his youth, Ciccone was deeply intertwined with his sister’s rise in pop stardom in the 1980s, appearing in music videos like “Lucky Star,” art directing her Blond Ambition World Tour and serving as tour director for The Girlie Show tour. He also directed music videos for Dolly Parton and Tony Bennett.

In 2008, Ciccone released a bestselling autobiography called “Life with My Sister Madonna” in which he wrote about their strained relationship, her romantic entanglements as well as recollections from his time on tour with her. For two decades, he was by her side, choreographing, directing, dressing and helping his sister. He also interior designed her homes in New York, Miami and Los Angeles. He said that it was a bit like a marriage at times.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It was a double-edged sword,” he told Good Morning America in 2008. “Nobody was chaining me down to make — to stay.”

The book, and his no-filter descriptions of the exploits of his sister’s famous circle, took its toll on some of his Hollywood friendships too. Several years later, in 2012, around the launch of a shoe collection he designed, he told The Standard that he and his sister were “on a perfectly personable level” and in contact.

“I don’t work for her, and it’s better this way,” he said.

In recent years Ciccone relocated to Michigan’s Lower Peninsula to be closer to family. In 2016, Ciccone married Ray Thacker, a British actor, who was by his side when he died.

Madonna also lost her stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, to cancer just a few weeks ago, and her older brother Anthony Ciccone in early 2023.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Milton approaches Florida as a Category 4 hurric...
WorldOct. 9
Wisconsin Supreme Court grapples with governor's 400-year ve...
WorldOct. 9
Honda recalls nearly 1.7 million vehicles for steering probl...
WorldOct. 9
Social Security's scheduled cost of living increase 'won't m...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there
WorldOct. 9
Trump has long blasted China's trade practices. His 'God Bless the USA' Bibles were printed there
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
WorldOct. 9
The Latest: Hurricane Milton threatens to overshadow presidential campaigning
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
WorldOct. 9
Sanewashing? The banality of crazy? A decade into the Trump era, media hasn't figure him out
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
WorldOct. 9
Ethel Kennedy, widow of Robert F. Kennedy, suffers stroke
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
WorldOct. 9
The death toll in a gang attack on a small Haitian town rises to 115, a local official says
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
WorldOct. 9
Kirk Cousins joined the 500-yard club but couldn't top Norm Van Brocklin's 73-year-old record
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
WorldOct. 9
Biden is set to speak with Netanyahu in the leaders' first conversation since August
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
WorldOct. 9
A rare comet brightens the night skies in October
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy