WorldJanuary 14, 2025

Mad Men's Jon Hamm is named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Actor Jon Hamm, who came to fame starring as ad executive Don Draper on the AMC series “Mad Men," was named Tuesday as the 2025 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE - Jon Hamm arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
FILE - Jon Hamm arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Actor Jon Hamm, who came to fame starring as ad executive Don Draper on the AMC series "Mad Men," was named Tuesday as the 2025 Man of the Year by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The theater group, which dates to 1844 and claims to be the world's third-oldest still operating, said Hamm will receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Jan. 31. Afterwards, he will attend a performance of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production, “101 Damnations.”

“Let’s hope our roast doesn’t give him any heart palpitations — he’s had enough drama with that,” Producer Willow Woodward said in a statement, referring to fate of Hamm's character in the last episode of the 2024 Paramount+ series “Landman.” “But with his work ethic, we’re confident he’ll take on our stage with as much grit as Texas oil fields. He’s the perfect man to strike gold and earn his Pudding Pot this January."

Hasty Pudding Theatricals gives the awards to people who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.

Hamm is best known for starring in “Mad Men," but he has had a storied acting career. Among his achievements, he received Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations for his portrayal of Sheriff Roy Tillman in the FX series “Fargo," he's starred in several movies, including “Bad Times at the El Royale,” and he's hosted “Saturday Night Live” three times.

Other recent Man of the Year winners have included Barry Keoghan last year, Bob Odenkirk in 2023 and Jason Bateman in 2022.

Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ Woman of the Year Award, which dates to 1951, will be awarded Feb. 6.

