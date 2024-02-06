Mad Men's Jon Hamm is named Hasty Pudding's Man of the Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Actor Jon Hamm, who came to fame starring as ad executive Don Draper on the AMC series “Mad Men," was named Tuesday as the 2025 Man of the Year by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals.

The theater group, which dates to 1844 and claims to be the world's third-oldest still operating, said Hamm will receive his Pudding Pot award at a celebratory roast Jan. 31. Afterwards, he will attend a performance of Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 176th production, “101 Damnations.”

“Let’s hope our roast doesn’t give him any heart palpitations — he’s had enough drama with that,” Producer Willow Woodward said in a statement, referring to fate of Hamm's character in the last episode of the 2024 Paramount+ series “Landman.” “But with his work ethic, we’re confident he’ll take on our stage with as much grit as Texas oil fields. He’s the perfect man to strike gold and earn his Pudding Pot this January."