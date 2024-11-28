All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldNovember 28, 2024

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Big balloons, wet weather and 21 protesters arrested

Macy's Thanksgiving Parade featured rain-soaked festivities, new balloon debuts, and star-studded performances, while 21 protesters disrupted the event, leading to their arrest by NYC police.

AP News, Associated Press
The University of Massachusetts Minutemen marching band marches down Central Park West while participating in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
The University of Massachusetts Minutemen marching band marches down Central Park West while participating in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Handlers pull the Bluey balloon down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Handlers pull the Bluey balloon down Central Park West during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Macy's Great American Marching Band plays as it heads down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
The Macy's Great American Marching Band plays as it heads down Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Police arrest Pro-Palestinian protesters who were demonstrating on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
New York Police arrest Pro-Palestinian protesters who were demonstrating on Sixth Avenue during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was drenched in rain Thursday and briefly disrupted by Pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

New York City police said they arrested 21 people after protesters sat down on the parade route with Palestinian flags and a “Don't Celebrate Genocide” banner.

People protesting Israel's war in Gaza also interrupted last year’s parade.

Thanks to the wet weather, this year’s parade saw lots of ponchos and umbrellas along with the usual lineup of giant balloons, floats and star-studded performances.

The latest edition of the annual holiday tradition featured new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, an ode to Big Apple coffee and bagels, performances from Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel and Kylie Minogue, and more.

The lineup was a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation a century ago, which featured floats showing scenes from Mother Goose, Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, Miss Muffet and the Spider, and other fairy tales.

Some things remained the same, though. As in 1924, there are plenty of marching bands and lots of clowns, followed by the grand finale of Santa Claus riding through Manhattan and ushering in the holiday season.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

This year's parade featured 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, award-winning singers and actors, and the WNBA champion New York Liberty.

Other highlights included reality TV star Ariana Madix, hip-hop’s T-Pain, country duo Dan + Shay, The War and Treaty, The Temptations, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Broadway veteran Lea Salonga, and “Glow” actor and Macy's spokesperson Alison Brie.

One new float spotlighted the Rao’s food brand, featuring a knight and a dragon in battle made with actual pasta elements. Another celebrated the Bronx Zoo’s 125th anniversary with representations of a tiger, a giraffe, a zebra and a gorilla.

“The work that we do, the opportunity to impact millions of people and bring a bit of joy for a couple of hours on Thanksgiving morning, is what motivates us every day,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer.

The parade began at 8:30 a.m. on Manhattan’s Upper West Side and ends 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) away around noon at Macy’s Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, which serves as a stage and backdrop for performances.

The rain isn't stopping anything — the parade has only been canceled three times, from 1942 to 1944 during World War II — but organizers are monitoring wind speeds throughout the festivities to make sure it’s safe for the big balloons to fly.

Temperatures are in the upper 40s degrees F, with rain throughout the morning and winds around 10 mph (16 kph), well within the acceptable range for letting Snoopy, Bluey and their friends soar. New York City law prohibits Macy’s from flying the full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23 mph (37 kph) or wind gusts are over 35 mph (56 kph).

The parade airs on NBC with hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker and streams on the network's Peacock service. Carlos Adyan and Andrea Meza will host a Spanish simulcast on Telemundo.

Advertisement
Related
WorldNov. 28
PHOTO COLLECTION: AP Top Photos of the Day, Thursday, Novemb...
WorldNov. 28
Avocados, tequila and other iconic Mexican products are jeop...
WorldNov. 28
Conservative US influencer Candace Owens is barred from New ...
WorldNov. 28
Thousands of displaced Lebanese return from Syria as ceasefi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israeli airstrikes leave massive trail of destruction across Lebanon
WorldNov. 28
Israeli airstrikes leave massive trail of destruction across Lebanon
Notre Dame primps for its grand post-blaze return. But why does the cathedral look unfinished?
WorldNov. 28
Notre Dame primps for its grand post-blaze return. But why does the cathedral look unfinished?
Regulators cracked down on sweet vapes after use by kids spiked. Now the Supreme Court is wading in.
WorldNov. 28
Regulators cracked down on sweet vapes after use by kids spiked. Now the Supreme Court is wading in.
The outlook is uncertain for AI regulations as the US government pivots to full Republican control
WorldNov. 28
The outlook is uncertain for AI regulations as the US government pivots to full Republican control
Pakistani police issues charges against Imran Khan and his wife for inciting violence
WorldNov. 28
Pakistani police issues charges against Imran Khan and his wife for inciting violence
Australian Senate passes a social media ban for young children that will soon be a world-first law
WorldNov. 28
Australian Senate passes a social media ban for young children that will soon be a world-first law
Why retailers still see Black Friday as the high point of the holiday shopping season
WorldNov. 28
Why retailers still see Black Friday as the high point of the holiday shopping season
Working Well: Practicing humility and finding support can help when political tensions rise at work
WorldNov. 28
Working Well: Practicing humility and finding support can help when political tensions rise at work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy