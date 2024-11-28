NEW YORK (AP) — The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was drenched in rain Thursday and briefly disrupted by Pro-Palestinian demonstrators.

New York City police said they arrested 21 people after protesters sat down on the parade route with Palestinian flags and a “Don't Celebrate Genocide” banner.

People protesting Israel's war in Gaza also interrupted last year’s parade.

Thanks to the wet weather, this year’s parade saw lots of ponchos and umbrellas along with the usual lineup of giant balloons, floats and star-studded performances.

The latest edition of the annual holiday tradition featured new Spider-Man and Minnie Mouse balloons, zoo and pasta-themed floats, an ode to Big Apple coffee and bagels, performances from Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel and Kylie Minogue, and more.

The lineup was a far cry from the parade’s initial incarnation a century ago, which featured floats showing scenes from Mother Goose, Red Riding Hood and the Wolf, Miss Muffet and the Spider, and other fairy tales.

Some things remained the same, though. As in 1924, there are plenty of marching bands and lots of clowns, followed by the grand finale of Santa Claus riding through Manhattan and ushering in the holiday season.