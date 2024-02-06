Luke Littler was virtually unknown a year ago. Now he is making millions, transcending his sport and is searched for more often on Google than King Charles and the British Prime Minister.

That Littler is a 17-year-old darts player who still lives at home with his parents in northwest England makes his rise to fame and increasing fortune all the more remarkable.

It was around this time 12 months ago, with Christmas approaching, when Littler grabbed the attention of Britain and beyond by making an unlikely run to the final of the world darts championship in his first appearance. He was 16 — though could easily have passed for double the age — and seemingly without a care in the world, celebrating his victories with kebabs and filling his down-time by playing video games.

Littler lost the title match but won a legion of fans and brought darts — to many, a beer-fueled pub game — into the mainstream, like in its heyday in the 1980s.

It also earned the down-to-earth teenager, nicknamed “Luke The Nuke,” 200,000 pounds ($255,000) and opened the door to a whole new world of opportunities.

A place on darts’ top circuit. Lucrative sponsorship deals. A spot on the sofas of talk shows. Messages from superstars like David Beckham, and an audience with Alex Ferguson for a Manchester United match at Old Trafford.

On Tuesday, Google announced that Littler was Britain’s most-searched athlete in 2024 and the third most-searched person, behind Kate Middleton and President-elect Donald Trump and just ahead of recently elected U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the king.

Next week, Littler will return to London’s Alexandra Palace, the boisterous venue for the world championship, as a winner of 10 tournaments around the world including in Bahrain and Amsterdam; as the world No. 4; with his prize money for 2024 up to around 1 million pounds ($1.28 million); and with 1.3 million followers on Instagram, up from 4,000 before last year's worlds.

“I can’t lie, I was nervous on my world championship debut,” said Littler, who threw his first dart — onto a magnetic board — at 18 months old. “But this year I’ve won a lot of titles. I’ve hit nine-darters, and I come in now with a lot more confidence, and playing better than last year.

“It’s still my first year, what I’ve done is incredible. But also it’s work, and there’s money to be made and titles to be won.”

Earnings potential

Darts promoter Barry Hearn calls it the best Christmas present he’s ever had.

“I’m so difficult to buy for because I’m old and I’ve got most things I want,” said Hearn, the top official of the Professional Darts Corporation. “Then someone gave me Luke Littler.”

Littler is one of Britain's most recognizable people. He's the face of a new cereal, has a clothing sponsorship deal, and his image and trademark purple-and-yellow colors adorn accessories sold by Target Darts in toy shops across the country.

“He has opened doors to all the places darts has never been before,” said Garry Plummer, chairman of Target Darts, which has sponsored Littler since the age of 12 and makes his darts.

Experts say Littler’s earnings potential is huge and that he can lift the sport’s appeal to new levels.

“He is one for the social-media age,” Dan Plumley, sports finance expert at Sheffield Hallam University in England, said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “He has been able to connect with footballers, with influencers; he has got people around him that are really in the social-media space for the younger generation."