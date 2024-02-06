All sections
WorldDecember 5, 2024

Luis Severino and Athletics agree to $67 million, 3-year contract, AP sources say

Right-hander Luis Severino and the Athletics have agreed to a $67 million, three-year contract, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
FILE- New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino in action during Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
FILE- New York Mets starting pitcher Luis Severino in action during Game 2 of a baseball NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Right-hander Luis Severino and the Athletics have agreed to a $67 million, three-year contract, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not yet been announced by the team. Severino can opt out and become a free agent after the 2026 season.

It's the largest deal ever for the low-budget franchise, topping a $66 million contract for third baseman Eric Chavez covering 2005-10.

There was skepticism the A's could land a pricey free agent while planning to play the next three seasons in West Sacramento, California, before hopefully moving to a new stadium in Las Vegas. The A's went 69-93 for their third straight losing season in 2024, then left Oakland after 57 seasons.

Severino, who turns 31 on Feb. 20, was a free agent for the second straight offseason after going 11-7 with a 3.91 ERA over 182 innings in his only season with the New York Mets, his best year since he was an All-Star for the second straight year with the New York Yankees in 2018.

He left the Yankees last offseason to sign a one-year deal with the Mets guaranteeing $13 million and earned an additional $2 million in performance bonuses.

Severino is 65-44 with a 3.81 ERA in 156 starts and 16 relief appearances for the Yankees (2015-23) and Mets.

Severino turned down a $21.05 million qualifying offer from the Mets, who will receive an extra pick after the fourth round of next July's amateur draft. Oakland will forfeit its third-highest selection.

___

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum in New York contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

