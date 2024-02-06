ANGOLA, La. (AP) — Hours before a Louisiana man is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening, his attorneys were hoping for a last-minute court ruling to halt the state’s first execution by nitrogen gas.

Louisiana plans to use the new method to put Jessie Hoffman Jr., 46, to death Tuesday evening in the state's first execution in 15 years. Nitrogen gas has been used just four times to execute a person in the United States — all in Alabama, the only other state with a protocol for the method. There are three other executions scheduled for this week — in Arizona on Wednesday and in Florida and Oklahoma on Thursday.

Hoffman's lawyers say the method is unconstitutional, violating the Eighth Amendment's prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment. They also say it infringes on Hoffman's freedom to practice religion, specifically his Buddhist breathing and meditation in the moments leading up to death.

Louisiana officials maintain that the method, which deprives a person of oxygen, is painless. They say it is past time for the state to deliver justice promised to victims' families after a decade and a half hiatus — a pause brought about partly by an inability to secure lethal injection drugs.

Attorney General Liz Murrill says that she expects at least four people on Louisiana's death row to be executed this year.

Murrill said that she expected the execution to go forward as planned and that “justice will finally be served.” Hoffman was convicted of the 1996 murder of a 28-year-old advertising executive, Mary “Molly” Elliott, in New Orleans. At the time of the crime, he was 18.

After court battles earlier this month, attorneys for Hoffman are turning to the U.S. Supreme Court in a bid to halt the planned execution. However, the court declined to intervene in the nation's first nitrogen hypoxia execution last year.

On Monday, Hoffman's attorneys filed several challenges in state and federal courts in a last-ditch effort to spare him.