NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill ordered on Monday an investigation into safety and security deficiencies in New Orleans, where an Army veteran sped around a police blockade and raced down Bourbon Street, killing 14 New Year's revelers.

“The People of Louisiana deserve answers,” Murrill said in a statement. “We are committed to getting a full and complete picture of what was done or not done, and more importantly, what needs to change so we can prevent this from ever happening again.”

President Joe Biden visited New Orleans Monday to meet with the families of those killed and first responders. He also directed additional resources to help New Orleans with major upcoming events, including Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl. Both have been upgraded and given the special event assessment rating of one, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The Biden-Harris administration has determined that these significant events require extensive federal interagency support, and we will use every tool available to fill local capability shortfalls to assure safe and secure events,” she told reporters traveling with Biden to New Orleans.

The attack last week was carried out by Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a former U.S. Army soldier who had proclaimed his support for the Islamic State militant group. He was killed in a firefight with police.