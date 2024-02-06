LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles County said Wednesday that it's suing Southern California Edison, alleging the utility’s equipment sparked January’s Eaton Fire, which destroyed more than 9,400 structures and killed 17 people in the Altadena area.

The lawsuit seeks to recover costs and damages sustained from the blaze that damaged “essential community infrastructure” including parks, a nature center and multiple trails, the county said in a statement.

Additional costs have been incurred by county departments for ongoing support in assisting residents recovering from the fire’s destruction, the county said.

“The County’s case is essential to the restoration and rebuilding process for the community, including residences and businesses, to recover from the devastation,” the statement said.

A message was sent to Edison seeking comment on the lawsuit.