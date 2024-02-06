LOS ANGELES (AP) — The archaic computer dispatch system for the nation's largest sheriff's department remained out of commission on Thursday after crashing on New Year's Eve, forcing deputies to handle all calls by radio, authorities said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials first learned about the problem around 8 p.m. Tuesday, when deputies at several sheriff's stations were unable to log in to the mobile computers in their patrol cars, the department said in a statement.

The department said its computer-aided dispatch program — known as the CAD — was “not allowing personnel to log on with the new year, making the CAD inoperable.”

“As a result, the Department is currently operating on self-dispatch while the issue is being addressed. Calls for service are still being responded to and are being manually tracked at the station level,” the statement said.