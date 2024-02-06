Earleen Fisher, an editor and writer whose career across five decades with The Associated Press gave her a front-row seat to some of the late 20th century's most chaotic and challenging news stories, has died. She was 78 and counted Yasser Arafat and the Dalai Lama among her interviews.

Fisher died peacefully Wednesday morning at The Maples at Waterford Crossing nursing home in Goshen, Indiana, of complications from Parkinson’s disease, said her cousin, Phil Dowty. She had been ill from Parkinson's for a number of years.

She retired in 2004 after 32 years at the AP, a career that took her from her native Indiana to New York as an editor on the agency's old General Desk with stints in Tel Aviv and Beirut — and ultimately to bureau chief jobs in India, Cyprus and Egypt, where she eventually oversaw all coverage of the Middle East.

Fisher oversaw Middle East operations for the AP during tense times of war and conflict in the 1980s. She expected the best from her people but cared about them immensely along the way, recalled longtime AP international correspondent Robert Reid, who worked with her frequently.

“Earleen was a fantastic editor. She was firm, and she wouldn’t pull any punches, but she was willing to sit down with people and go over their material and show how it should be done," said Reid, editor-in-chief of Stars & Stripes.

Good with breaking news and customers alike

Fisher was a progressive traditionalist, always intent on moving the AP forward, suggesting new ideas but steadfastly unwilling to veer from the agency's bedrock principles of accuracy and speed — sometimes no small accomplishment in the context of covering nations and societies at war.

Fisher was also known for her enthusiastic interactions with AP customers. In 2003, just days after Saddam Hussein vanished during the United States' invasion of Iraq, Fisher traveled to Baghdad to oversee operations and welcome back a local newspaper as an AP customer. Her entourage was received with tea and hospitality, and the staff listened intently as she talked about AP coverage and how it could help them thrive in a new Iraq. “I can see you love what you do,” the newspaper's editor told her.

“Earleen Fisher was not only a beautiful writer and talented editor but as the first — or one of the first — women to head a major AP international bureau, she was also very successful at selling AP’s news, photo and video services to newspapers and television stations across the Middle East and in India,” said Edith M. Lederer, the AP’s longtime chief U.N. correspondent, who was friends with Fisher for 50 years and traveled with her frequently.

“I marveled at her almost photographic memory and reveled in our travels in Asia, and her love of history, mysteries, and her cats,” Lederer said.