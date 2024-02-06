CHICAGO (AP) — As the longest-serving legislative leader in American history, Michael Madigan repeatedly exploited his public role for private benefit, federal prosecutors alleged Monday during opening statements in Illinois’ largest corruption trial in years.

Madigan, Illinois' House speaker for more than three decades and a former state Democratic Party chairman, is charged in a 23-count indictment with racketeering conspiracy, using interstate facilities in aid of bribery, wire fraud and attempted extortion. Among multiple schemes, he's accused of using his influence to pass legislation favorable to utility companies that doled out kickbacks, jobs and contracts to Madigan loyalists in return.

“This is a case about corruption at the highest levels of state government,” assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Streicker told jurors. “Madigan abused his power and used the organizations he led to engage in a pattern of corrupt conduct over and over and over again.”

Over two hours, Streicker gave an overview of the government’s case, presenting slides with photos and flow charts of key players accused in the schemes, handwritten Madigan documents and quotes from wiretapped conversations.

Madigan’s defense attorneys quickly batted down the accusations in their opening statement.

“She is relying on bad information. She is relying on unreliable sources. And she is relying on guess work and speculation,” said defense attorney Tom Breen. “You are going to hear some out-and-out lies.”

Instead, defense attorneys painted a picture of Madigan, who resigned in 2021, as devoted to his working-class legislative district on the city’s Southwest Side near Midway International Airport.

“He was in fact, incorruptible,” Breen said.

Madigan, 82, has maintained a low profile since he was indicted in 2022 and “adamantly” denied wrongdoing.

The Chicago Democrat — who is also an attorney — watched the proceedings intently, taking notes on a legal pad. Several of his family members attended and sat in the front row, including his daughter, Lisa Madigan, who served four terms as Illinois attorney general. She declined to seek re-election in 2018.