January 3, 2025

London Zoo's residents are counted in their annual stocktake, including 2 baby gorillas

LONDON (AP) — From alpacas to zebras — and lots of birds, reptiles and invertebrates in between — London Zoo on Friday is taking stock of what it possesses.

KIN CHEUNG, Associated Press
A zoo keeper counts penguins during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A zoo keeper counts penguins during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Squirrel Monkeys stand during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Squirrel Monkeys stand during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A gorilla picks up food during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A gorilla picks up food during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A keeper counts penguins during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A keeper counts penguins during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A penguin stands during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A penguin stands during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A zoo keeper counts brown-nosed coatis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A zoo keeper counts brown-nosed coatis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A zoo keeper counts brown-nosed coatis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A zoo keeper counts brown-nosed coatis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A zoo keeper counts Squirrel Monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A zoo keeper counts Squirrel Monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A zoo keeper counts Squirrel Monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A zoo keeper counts Squirrel Monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ring-tailed Lemurs sit under a heater during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Ring-tailed Lemurs sit under a heater during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A zoo keeper counts brown-nosed coatis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A zoo keeper counts brown-nosed coatis during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A zoo keeper counts Squirrel Monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A zoo keeper counts Squirrel Monkeys during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
A gorilla picks up food during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A gorilla picks up food during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gorillas pick up food during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Gorillas pick up food during the annual stocktake at London Zoo in London, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — From alpacas to zebras — and lots of birds, reptiles and invertebrates in between — London Zoo on Friday is taking stock of what it possesses.

The annual census of the zoo's 10,000-plus occupants is a requirement of its license, and the information gleaned will be shared with zoos around the world to help manage breeding programs of endangered species.

Glynn Hennessy, the zoo's lead primate keeper, said zoos are “really good now” at sharing information.

“We can sort of see the genetic pathway of every individual,” he said. “We can see who their grandparents were, how they're overrepresented, if they are underrepresented, so it gives us so much information to make sure that we're breeding responsibly.”

Hennessy said 2024 was a “massive” year for the zoo with two baby gorillas — Juno and Venus — and three Asiatic lion cubs — Mali, Syanii and Shanti — born. There were also 11 penguin chicks, always a fan favorite.

And for those who like their frogs, there are 53 new ones to admire. And not just any frog. The new residents are named after Charles Darwin, no less, and arrived in the fall from Chile as part of an effort to save the species from a deadly fungus.

While recording large mammals is relatively simple, it's not to so easy to identify the diverse array of invertebrates, which now includes a new thriving hive of honeybees, which luckily for the number crunchers will only be counted as one.

