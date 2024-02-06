TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — America's presidential election next week comes just after Iran marks the 45th anniversary of the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis — and for many, tensions between Tehran and Washington feel just as high as they did then.

Iran remains locked in the Mideast wars roiling the region, with its allies — militant groups and fighters of its self-described “Axis of Resistance” — battered as Israel presses its war in the Gaza Strip targeting Hamas and its invasion of Lebanon amid devastating attacks against Hezbollah. At the same time, Iran still appears to be assessing damage from Israel's strikes on the Islamic Republic last Saturday in response to two Iranian ballistic missile attacks.

Iran's currency, the rial, hovers near record lows against the dollar, battered by international sanctions over Tehran's nuclear program of enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels.

In public spaces, women still openly defy Iran's mandatory law on the headscarf, or hijab, a result of the mass demonstrations over the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini that still haunts the country.

That has left a feel of fatalism among some on the streets of the capital, Tehran, as Americans cast ballots for either Vice President Kamala Harris or former President Donald Trump. Many are split on which candidate would be better for their country — if at all.

“All U.S presidents elected after the (1979) revolution had the same views about Iran and I think that’s unlikely to change," said Sadegh Rabbani, 65.

Harris and Trump have offered hard-line views on Iran, making Iranians wary

Both candidates have either undertaken or expressed tough stances on Iran.

In 2018, Trump unilaterally pulled America out of Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers, setting off years of attacks across the Middle East even before Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel. Trump has been briefed on Iranian plots to retaliate against him, as well over his decision to launch a 2020 drone strike that killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad.

Harris, meanwhile, vowed at the September presidential debate that she would always “give Israel the ability to defend itself, in particular as it relates to Iran and any threat that Iran and its proxies pose to Israel.”

For its part, the Biden administration did try indirect negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program that produced no tangible results, though it did reach one prisoner swap deal that saw five Americans detained for years in Iran walk free in September 2023.

In an outdoor coffeeshop in downtown Tehran, popular among the youth, 22-year-old Zahra Rezaei said she preferred a Harris win.

“We saw Trump in the past and he just ran an anti-Iran policy,” Rezaei told The Associated Press. "It is time for a woman ... I think she (Harris) will better since she is not after war.”

Ebrahim Shiri, a 28-year-old postgraduate political sciences student, agreed.

“I think Harris knows the world better," he said. “She and (Joe) Biden convinced Israel not to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities. This mean moving toward peace.”

Others believe Trump, with his promises of dealmaking, might be a better fit.

“I do not know what the American people think, but Trump is able to get a quick deal with Iran,“ said Mohammad Ali Raoufi, 43, who runs a double-glazed window workshop. “The Biden administration including Harris failed to reach any (deal) with Iran over the past years when they were in power.”