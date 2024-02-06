All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
WorldMarch 3, 2025

List of winners so far at the 97th Academy Awards

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kieran Culkin

The Associated Press, Associated Press
Sean Baker accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Anora" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Sean Baker accepts the award for best original screenplay for "Anora" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kieran Culkin accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a supporting role for "A Real Pain" during the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Paul Tazewell, winner of the award for best costume design for "Wicked," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Paul Tazewell, winner of the award for best costume design for "Wicked," poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Sean Baker arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Sean Baker arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Kieran Culkin won the Oscar for best supporting actor for his work on “A Real Pain” and Sean Baker's screenplay for “A Real Pain” was another winner as the Oscars got underway.

“Flow” beat “The Wild Robot” for best animated feature film while “In the Shadow of the Cypress” won for best animated short. Paul Tazewell became the first Black man to win an Oscar for costume design for his work on “Wicked.”

Here's a running list of winners at the 97th annual Academy Awards:

Original Screenplay

“Anora,” Sean Baker

Adapted Screenplay

“Conclave,” Peter Straughan

Best Supporting Actor

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Animated Film

“Flow”

Animated Short Film

“In the Shadow of the Cypress”

Costume Design

“Wicked,” Paul Tazewell

——

For more coverage of this year’s Oscars, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/academy-awards

Advertisement
Related
WorldMar. 2
The Latest: The red carpet is open ahead of the 97th Academy...
WorldMar. 2
Crews battle wildfires in North and South Carolina amid dry ...
WorldMar. 2
Following Trump's lead, his allies lash out at Ukraine's Zel...
WorldMar. 2
Tributes pour in for R&B singer Angie Stone after her death ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Israel has cut off all supplies to Gaza. Here's what that means
WorldMar. 2
Israel has cut off all supplies to Gaza. Here's what that means
What to know about Andrew Cuomo
WorldMar. 2
What to know about Andrew Cuomo
The Trump administration may exclude government spending from GDP, obscuring the impact of DOGE cuts
WorldMar. 2
The Trump administration may exclude government spending from GDP, obscuring the impact of DOGE cuts
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost aces moon touchdown with a special delivery for NASA
WorldMar. 2
Private lunar lander Blue Ghost aces moon touchdown with a special delivery for NASA
Muslims in the Middle East observe Ramadan amid political upheavals and postwar turmoil
WorldMar. 2
Muslims in the Middle East observe Ramadan amid political upheavals and postwar turmoil
Crowds protest near Vermont ski resort where JD Vance planned vacation with family
WorldMar. 2
Crowds protest near Vermont ski resort where JD Vance planned vacation with family
Oscar fever for Brazil's Fernanda Torres has made her this year's Carnival muse
WorldMar. 2
Oscar fever for Brazil's Fernanda Torres has made her this year's Carnival muse
Republicans once maligned Medicaid. Now some see a program too big to touch
WorldMar. 2
Republicans once maligned Medicaid. Now some see a program too big to touch
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy