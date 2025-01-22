The New York Jets and Aaron Glenn agreed to terms on making the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator their head coach on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the hiring.

Glenn, who oversaw the Lions' defense the past four years, beat out 15 other candidates for the job as the Jets went through an extensive search to find their next coach.

And they ended up choosing one of their former players — a first-round draft pick in 1994 who now gets the chance to try to turn around the fortunes of the franchise 31 years later as its coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the hiring. ESPN first reported that Glenn agreed to coach the Jets.

The 52-year-old, who turned Detroit’s defense into one of the best in the league, has been one of the most sought candidates during the NFL’s past two hiring cycles. He interviewed with Washington, Atlanta, Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers last year, and he met with the Jets, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Chicago this year.

Glenn spoke with the Jets during a video call on Jan. 9 and then interviewed in person Tuesday.

The Jets also interviewed Brian Flores, Jeff Hafley, Vance Joseph, Mike Locksley, Josh McCown, Matt Nagy, Ron Rivera, Darren Rizzi, Rex Ryan, Bobby Slowik, Arthur Smith, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Ulbrich, Mike Vrabel and Joe Whitt Jr. for the job.

But only Glenn received a second interview. And New York didn't need to think twice about talking to anyone else again.

The Jets also are going through a lengthy search for a general manager, and Washington assistant general manager Lance Newmark also was at the team's facility Tuesday.