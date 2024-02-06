All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldOctober 10, 2024

Lindor's grand slam sends Mets into NLCS with 4-1 win over Phillies in Game 4 of NLDS

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, his latest clutch swing in an extraordinary season full of them, and the New York Mets reached the National League Championship Series with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

MIKE FITZPATRICK, Associated Press
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) follows through on a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) follows through on a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) connects for a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) connects for a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) hugs Starling Marte (6) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) hugs Starling Marte (6) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) follows through on a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) follows through on a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) hugs Francisco Lindor (12) after Lindor hit a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets Brandon Nimmo (9) hugs Francisco Lindor (12) after Lindor hit a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) is congratulated by Tyrone Taylor (15) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) is congratulated by Tyrone Taylor (15) after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) drops his bat as he rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
New York Mets' Francisco Lindor (12) drops his bat as he rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)ASSOCIATED PRESS
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID - Philadelphia Phillies reliever Carlos Estévez walks off the field at the end of the sixth inning after giving up a grand slam home run to the New York Mets during Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT ID - Philadelphia Phillies reliever Carlos Estévez walks off the field at the end of the sixth inning after giving up a grand slam home run to the New York Mets during Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jeff Hoffman walks off the field after walking the bases loaded against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jeff Hoffman walks off the field after walking the bases loaded against the New York Mets during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson walks off the field after a pitching change during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson walks off the field after a pitching change during the sixth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball playoff series against the New York Mets, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, his latest clutch swing in an extraordinary season full of them, and the New York Mets reached the National League Championship Series with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Edwin Díaz struck out Kyle Schwarber with two runners aboard to end it as New York finished off the rival Phillies in Game 4 of their best-of-five Division Series, winning 3-1 to wrap up a postseason series at home for the first time in 24 years.

Immediately to follow in a raucous clubhouse, the Mets' first champagne-soaked clinching celebration in Citi Field's 16-season history.

After three days of rest, New York will open the best-of-seven NLCS on Sunday at the San Diego Padres or Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego held a 2-1 lead in their NLDS heading into Game 4 on Wednesday night.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

For the NL East champion Phillies, who won 95 games and finished six ahead of the wild-card Mets during the regular season, it was a bitter exit early in the playoffs and a disappointing step backward after they advanced to the 2022 World Series and then lost Games 6 and 7 of the 2023 NLCS at home to Arizona.

After falling short again in October, Bryce Harper and the Phillies are still looking for the franchise's third championship.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 11
Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Japanese organization of atomic...
WorldOct. 11
One Tech Tip: Here's what you need to do before and after yo...
WorldOct. 11
Middle East latest: Thai worker killed by missile in norther...
WorldOct. 11
Gunmen kill 20 miners in an attack in southwest Pakistan ahe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangerous' actions in disputed sea
WorldOct. 11
Blinken tells ASEAN the US is worried about China's 'dangerous' actions in disputed sea
AP PHOTOS: Performers bring Hindu gods to life in the Ramleela
WorldOct. 11
AP PHOTOS: Performers bring Hindu gods to life in the Ramleela
AP Week in Pictures: Global
WorldOct. 11
AP Week in Pictures: Global
Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians
WorldOct. 11
Israel's airstrike warnings terrify and confuse Lebanese civilians
AP PHOTOS: A look at life inside Paraguay's overcrowded prisons
WorldOct. 11
AP PHOTOS: A look at life inside Paraguay's overcrowded prisons
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025
WorldOct. 11
Elon Musk unveils Tesla's 'Cybercab,' plans to bring autonomous driving tech to other models in 2025
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
WorldOct. 11
AP Week in Pictures: Latin America and Caribbean
Back-to-back hurricanes reshape 2024 campaign’s final stretch
WorldOct. 11
Back-to-back hurricanes reshape 2024 campaign’s final stretch
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy