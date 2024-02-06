NEW YORK (AP) — Grab a gin and juice, Snoop Dogg is hosting the next episode of NFL Honors.

He’s sure to be the life of da party.

Snoop Dogg will take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the primetime awards show that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season. The annual event will take place Feb. 6, three days before the Super Bowl.

Keegan-Michael Key hosted the event last year. The league turned to Snoop Dogg in hopes of more of an emcee thang.