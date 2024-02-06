All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldJanuary 10, 2025

Life of da party: Snoop Dogg to host NFL Honors, which celebrates highs of the 2024 season

NEW YORK (AP) — Grab a gin and juice, Snoop Dogg is hosting the next episode of NFL Honors.

AP News, Associated Press
Snoop Dogg makes an appearance before the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snoop Dogg makes an appearance before the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - U.S. artist Snoop Dogg sits in the audience before the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin, File)
FILE - U.S. artist Snoop Dogg sits in the audience before the breaking competition at La Concorde Urban Park at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 9, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snoop Dogg reacts after a play between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio) in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snoop Dogg reacts after a play between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio) in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.ASSOCIATED PRESS
Rapper Snoop Dogg, center, arrives with the trophy after Miami (Ohio) defeated Colorado State in the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rapper Snoop Dogg, center, arrives with the trophy after Miami (Ohio) defeated Colorado State in the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snoop Dogg makes an appearance before the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snoop Dogg makes an appearance before the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio), Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.ASSOCIATED PRESS
Snoop Dogg watches the play between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio) in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.
Snoop Dogg watches the play between Colorado State and Miami (Ohio) in the first half of the Arizona Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Tucson, Ariz.ASSOCIATED PRESS

NEW YORK (AP) — Grab a gin and juice, Snoop Dogg is hosting the next episode of NFL Honors.

He’s sure to be the life of da party.

Snoop Dogg will take center stage at the Saenger Theater in New Orleans for the primetime awards show that recognizes the NFL’s best players, performances and plays from the 2024 season. The annual event will take place Feb. 6, three days before the Super Bowl.

Keegan-Michael Key hosted the event last year. The league turned to Snoop Dogg in hopes of more of an emcee thang.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The entertainment icon has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. He’s reached No. 1 countless times on Billboard charts internationally and recently served as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

He launched the Snoop Youth Football League nearly two decades ago and has since seen more than 40 of those kids make it to the NFL.

NFL Honors debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of The Associated Press’ annual awards, the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and the Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Advertisement
Related
WorldJan. 10
'Pizzagate' gunman killed by police in North Carolina after ...
WorldJan. 10
Biden administration extends temporary status for more than ...
WorldJan. 10
In their own words: AP photographers explain how selected im...
WorldJan. 10
Wildfires latest: 10 confirmed dead as firefighters work to ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP photographer captures speed and breathtaking landscapes at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
WorldJan. 10
AP photographer captures speed and breathtaking landscapes at the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia
The Latest: Trump faces sentencing for his New York hush money conviction
WorldJan. 10
The Latest: Trump faces sentencing for his New York hush money conviction
Americans have dimmer view of Biden than they did of Trump or Obama as term ends, AP-NORC poll finds
WorldJan. 10
Americans have dimmer view of Biden than they did of Trump or Obama as term ends, AP-NORC poll finds
Middle East latest: Body recovered in Gaza confirmed to be 23-year-old Hamzah AlZayadni
WorldJan. 10
Middle East latest: Body recovered in Gaza confirmed to be 23-year-old Hamzah AlZayadni
The Supreme Court is considering a possible TikTok ban. Here's what to know about the case
WorldJan. 10
The Supreme Court is considering a possible TikTok ban. Here's what to know about the case
Nicolás Maduro is set to be Venezuela's president until 2031
WorldJan. 10
Nicolás Maduro is set to be Venezuela's president until 2031
South Korea’s acting leader accepts resignation of presidential security chief
WorldJan. 10
South Korea’s acting leader accepts resignation of presidential security chief
US economy likely added 153,000 jobs last month, returning to normal after strike and hurricanes
WorldJan. 10
US economy likely added 153,000 jobs last month, returning to normal after strike and hurricanes
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy