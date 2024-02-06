NEW YORK (AP) — NBC's veteran Lester Holt will step down as anchor of the network's flagship “Nightly News” broadcast.

Holt, who has been been the face of “Nightly News” for a decade, will remain at NBC. In a note to staff Monday, he said he would be expanding his work on NBC's “Dateline," taking on a full-time role.

The transition is expected to take place early this summer. No firm date or successor for “NBC Nightly News” has been named yet.