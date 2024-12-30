All sections
December 30, 2024

Lessons from the elections held in 70 countries in 2024

LONDON (AP) — When

JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
MK Party supporters celebrate in the middle of the street in Mahlbnathini village in rural KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, on Thursday May 30, 2024. MK Party is currently leading in the provincial poll against the ANC, who've held the stronghold in the province for the last 20 years. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Supporters of the Frente Amplio (Broad Front) celebrate the victory of candidate Yamandú Orsi in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump holds hands with former first lady Melania Trump after speaking to supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
The police break up a sit-in blockade not far from the Grugahalle, in Essen, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. The two-day national party conference of the AfD is taking place in the Grugahalle, including the election of the federal executive committee. Numerous organizations have announced opposition to the meeting and more than a dozen counter-demonstrations. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)
Congress party supporters cheer as they follow proceedings of vote counting at their party headquarters in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India began counting more than 640 million votes Tuesday in the world's largest democratic exercise, which was widely expected to return Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a third term after a decade in power. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Election officials carry sealed electronic voting machines at a counting center in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. India on Tuesday started counting votes from its staggered, six-week election that was seen as a referendum on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade in power and was expected to give him a third term in office. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
A woman with her child prepares her ballot in the general elections in Accra, Ghana, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024 (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
A barricade burns Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Mozambique's capital, Maputo, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in protests that have engulfed the country after the opposition rejected the results of the country's polls which saw the Frelimo party extend its 58-year rule. (AP Photo/Carlos Uqueio)
FILE - French voters react to the projected results of the second round of legislative elections, near Republique Plaza in Paris, July 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Labour Party leader Keir Starmer shakes hands with his supporters at the Tate Modern in London, Friday, July 5, 2024. Labour Party Starmer says voters "have spoken and they are ready for change" as an exit poll points to landslide win, and is expected to be the next British Prime Minister. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A woman casts her vote in a mobile ballot box during a presidential election runoff, in the village of Ciopleni, Moldova, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
People take part in a demonstration for voting at the European election and against far right on the square in front of the Old Opera in Frankfurt, Germany, Saturday, June 8, 2024. Nearly 400 million European Union citizens have been going to polls this week to elect members of the European Parliament, or MEPs, in one of the biggest global democratic events. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, wave after her concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Supporters of National People's Power cheer their leader and presidential candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake during a public rally in Dehiowita, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
Activists of Gono Odhikar Parishad stand wearing black clothes on the face to protest against what they called a one sided election at the National Press Club in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Jan.8, 2024. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has won an overwhelming majority in Bangladesh's parliamentary election after a campaign fraught with violence and a boycott from the main opposition party, giving her and her Awami League a fourth consecutive term. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
A member of the Bolivarian Militia holds up a painting depicting President Nicolas Maduro during a rally celebrating Maduro's July 28 reelection, in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez)
A voter casts his ballot for the presidential run-off election in Canelones, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Voters prepare to cast their ballots at a polling station for Japan's lower house election in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
A woman is marked on her hand after casting her ballot on Wednesday May 29, 2024 during general elections in Nkandla, Kwazulu Natal, South Africa. South Africans are voting in an election seen as their country's most important in 30 years, and one that could put them in unknown territory in the short history of their democracy, the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party being the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people — half of whom are estimated to be living in poverty. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Supporters react as Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech after the 2024 presidential election, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, on the campus of Howard University in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
People vote in a temporary polling station next to Norbiton railway station London Thursday, July 4, 2024. Britain goes to the polls Thursday after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Police try to detain a protester in a street during a rally against the results of the parliamentary elections amid allegations that the vote was rigged in Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
FILE - Participants celebrate after hearing the news that South Korea's parliament voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man, File)
FILE - Indonesian Defense Minister and President-elect Prabowo Subianto salutes journalists in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
Police officers guard a protest against the far-right German party 'Alternative for Germany', near the election party location of the AfD, for the state election in the German state of Brandenburg in Potsdam, Germany, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
Calin Georgescu, center, an independent candidate for president who won the first round of presidential elections shakes with a supporter outside a closed voting station after Romania's Constitutional Court annulled the first round of presidential elections, in Mogosoaia, Romania, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Yamandu Orsi, candidate for the Broad Front (Frente Amplio), and running mate Carolina Cosse, left, celebrate their victory in the presidential run-off election in Montevideo, Uruguay, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
A man waving an European Union flag attends a pro-European rally ahead of the country's Dec. 8 runoff presidential elections in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Electoral workers prepare to open the voting station as voters line up to cast their ballot for general elections in Alexandra, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
Supporters of Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif' party 'Pakistan Muslim League-N' celebrate their party victory in the initial results of the country's parliamentary election, in Lahore, Pakistan, Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake greets as he arrives to cast his vote during the parliamentary election in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024.(AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
LONDON (AP) — When voters around the globe had their say in 2024, their message was often: “You’re fired.”

Some 70 countries that are home to half the world’s population held elections this year, and in many incumbents were punished. From India and the United States to Japan, France and Britain, voters tired of economic disruption and global instability rejected sitting governments — and sometimes turned to disruptive outsiders.

The rocky democratic landscape just seemed to get bumpier as a dramatic year careened toward its end, with mass protests in Mozambique and Georgia, an election annulled in Romania and an attempt to impose martial law in South Korea.

Cas Mudde, a professor of international affairs at the University of Georgia who studies extremism and democracy, summed up 2024 in Prospect magazine as “a great year for the far right, a terrible year for incumbents and a troublesome year for democracy around the world.”

Incumbents battered

One message sent by voters in 2024: They’re fed up.

University of Manchester political scientist Rob Ford has attributed the anti-incumbent mood to “electoral long COVID” -– lingering pandemic-related health, education, social and economic disruptions that have made millions of people unhappier and worse off. High inflation, fueled by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and mass displacement from that war and conflicts in the Middle East and Africa have added to the global unease.

In South Africa, high unemployment and inequality helped drive a dramatic loss of support for the African National Congress, which had governed for three decades since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule. The party once led by Nelson Mandela lost its political dominance in May’s election and was forced to go into coalition with opposition parties.

Incumbents also were defeated in Senegal, Ghana and Botswana, where voters ousted the party that had been in power for 58 years since independence from Britain. Namibia’s ruling SWAPO party extended its 34 years in power in December -– but only by a whisker.

Uruguay’s leftist opposition candidate, Yamandú Orsi, became the country’s new president in a November runoff that delivered another rebuke to incumbents.

In India, the world’s largest democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party lost its parliamentary majority in a shock election result in June after a decade of dominance. It was forced to govern in coalition as the opposition doubled its strength in Parliament.

Japanese politics entered a new era of uncertainty after Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s governing Liberal Democratic Party, which has ruled almost without interruption since 1955, suffered a major loss in October amid voter anger at party financial scandals. It now leads a minority government.

The U.K.’s July election saw the right-of-center Conservatives ousted after 14 years in office as the center-left Labour Party swept to power in a landslide. But the results also revealed growing fragmentation: Support for the two big parties that have dominated British politics for a century shrank as voters turned to smaller parties, including the hard-right party Reform U.K. led by Nigel Farage.

Authoritarians advance

Britain is not alone in seeing a rise for the right. Elections in June for the parliament of the 27-nation European Union saw conservative populists and the far right rock ruling parties in France and Germany, the EU’s biggest and most powerful members.

The anti-immigration National Rally party won the first round of France’s parliamentary election in June, but alliances and tactical voting by the center and left knocked it down to third place in the second round, producing a divided legislature and a fragile government that collapsed in a Dec. 4 no-confidence vote.

In Austria, the conservative governing People’s Party was beaten by the far-right, pro-Russia Freedom Party in September, though other parties allied to keep it out of a coalition government.

Nepotism and political dynasties continued to exert influence -– and to be challenged. After messy elections in February, Pakistan elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, younger brother of three-time leader Nawaz Sharif. Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest democracy, elected President Prabowo Subianto, son-in-law of the late dictator Suharto.

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the world’s longest-serving female leader, won a fourth successive term in a January election that opposition parties boycotted. Months later, her 15-year rule came to a tumultuous end: After mass student-led protests in which hundreds were killed, Hasina was ousted in August and fled to India.

In Sri Lanka, voters also rejected a discredited old guard. Voters elected the Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake as president in September, two years after an island-wide public movement by an engaged middle class removed the long-ruling Rajapaksa clan.

Interference allegations

Covert meddling and online disinformation were growing concerns in 2024. Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, said that this year it took down 20 election-related “covert influence operations around the world, including in the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the U.S.” It said Russia was the top source of such meddling, followed by Iran and China.

In Romania, far-right candidate Călin Georgescu came from nowhere to win the first round of the presidential election in November, aided in part by a flood of TikTok videos promoting his campaign. Amid allegations of Russian meddling, Romania’s Constitutional Court canceled the presidential election runoff two days before it was due to take place after a trove of declassified intelligence alleged Russia organized a sprawling campaign across social media to promote Georgescu. No date has yet been set for a rerun.

Moldova’s pro-Western President Maia Sandu won a November runoff against her Moscow-friendly rival in an election seen as pivotal to the future of one of Europe’s poorest nations.

Georgia has seen huge protests since an election in October was won by the pro-Moscow Georgian Dream party, which suspended negotiations on joining the European Union. The opposition and the pro-Western president, Salome Zourabichvili, have accused the governing party of rigging the vote with Russia’s help.

Uncertainty reigns

Possibly the year’s most seismic result, Donald Trump’s victory in November’s U.S. presidential election, has America’s allies and opponents bracing for what the unpredictable “America-first” leader will do with his second term.

And instability already reigns on several continents as the year ends. Venezuela has been in political crisis since a July election marred by serious fraud allegations which both President Nicolás Maduro and the opposition claim to have won. Amid opposition protests and a harsh crackdown, opposition candidate Edmundo González went into exile in Spain.

In Mozambique, the Frelimo party that has ruled for half a century was declared the winner of an October election that the opposition called rigged. Weeks of ongoing street protests across the country have left more than 100 dead.

South Korea’s conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol — weakened after the liberal opposition retained control in an April election -– astonished the country by declaring martial law in a late-night announcement on Dec. 3. Parliament voted to overturn the decision six hours later, and within days voted to impeach Yoon. The crisis in the deeply divided country is far from over.

Democracy’s bumpy ride looks likely to continue in 2025, with embattled incumbents facing challenge in countries including Germany, where Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a confidence vote on Dec. 16, triggering an early election likely in February. Canada will also vote in 2025, with the governing Liberals widely unpopular and increasingly divided after almost a decade in power.

Seema Shah, head of democracy assessment at the Stockholm-based International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, said global surveys suggest support for the concept of democracy remains strong, but the numbers plummet “when you ask people how satisfied they are with their own democracy.”

“People want democracy. They like the theory of it," she said. “But when they see it actually play out, it’s not living up to their expectations.”

___

Sheikh Saaliq in New Delhi, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo and Gerald Imray in Cape Town, South Africa, contributed to this story.

