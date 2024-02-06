Legoland Florida plans to layoff 234 workers who are mostly performers

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Legoland Florida plans to lay off 234 workers, primarily performers, in an effort to be more competitive in central Florida's thriving theme park market, company officials said.

The theme park resort in Winter Haven, Florida, said in a notice to the state of Florida last Friday that the permanent layoffs would start at the end of March and last through the beginning of April.

Three quarters of the workers cited for layoffs were performers, and another fifth also was involved in the entertainment side of the theme park, according to the notice.

The theme park resort, whose workers are nonunion, has about 1,500 employees.