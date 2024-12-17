NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees finalized a $218 million, eight-year contract on Tuesday.

The deal was agreed to last week at the winter meetings after the Yankees lost outfielder Juan Soto to the rival Mets.

Fried’s deal is the largest for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history, $1 million more than David Price’s seven-year contract with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2016 season.

“He’s one of the game’s really, really good pitchers and has a really good track record now of success,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said last week. “He’s a special talent.”

Fried gets a $20 million signing bonus, half payable on Jan. 31, 2025, and the rest on Jan. 31, 2026. He gets salaries of $12 million in each of the first two seasons and $29 million in each of the remaining six.

Yankees fans were angry after Soto accepted the Mets’ $765 million, 15-year offer over the Yankees’ $760 million, 16-year proposal. The Yankees then redirected money to starting pitching, though Fried represents some risk: The two-time All-Star has been on the injured list 10 times since 2018, including at least once each season.

A high school teammate of Jack Flaherty and Lucas Giolito at Harvard-Westlake in Los Angeles, Fried gets the fourth-highest contract among pitchers behind the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto ($325 million for 12 years through 2035), the Yankees’ Gerrit Cole ($324 million for nine years through 2028) and Washington’s Stephen Strasburg ($245 million for seven years through 2026). Strasburg hasn’t pitched since 2022 and has retired.

Yankees staff met with Fried on a Zoom session during the negotiations.

“Obviously watching him from afar over the last several years you know this is a guy you can tell really competes well on the mound and that came across in our meeting with him,” Boone said.

After spending his first eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Fried joins a list of rotation possibilities that also includes Cole, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt and Marcus Stroman.