All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 26, 2024

LeBron James scores 31 in record 19th Christmas Day game as Lakers hold off Curry, Warriors 115-113

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Reaves scored the winning layup with one second left after Stephen Curry tied it on a 31-foot 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, LeBron James had 31 points and 10 assists playing in his NBA-record 19th Christmas Day game, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 115-113 on Wednesday night.

JANIE McCAULEY, Associated Press
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Golden State Warriors, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gets fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) gets fouled by Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) dribbles against Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues with referee Justin Van Duyne (64) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) argues with referee Justin Van Duyne (64) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, and guard Max Christie, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dunks against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, left, and guard Max Christie, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Reaves scored the winning layup with one second left after Stephen Curry tied it on a 31-foot 3-pointer with seven seconds remaining, LeBron James had 31 points and 10 assists playing in his NBA-record 19th Christmas Day game, and the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 115-113 on Wednesday night.

Curry scored 38 with eight 3s, hitting one under pressure from the baseline with 12 seconds left and another with 2:49 remaining only for James to answer from long range on the other end.

Reaves recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Lakers, who lost big man Anthony Davis to a sprained left ankle late in the first quarter.

Takeaways

Lakers: D'Angelo Russell was out with a sprained left thumb. Center Jaxson Hayes played some 3-on-3 against the coaching staff and is progressing from a sprained right ankle that has sidelined him since mid-November.

Warriors: Golden State lost for the 11th time in 14 games. ... Green was hit with his eighth technical late in the second quarter, putting him halfway to the 16 mark that would bring an automatic one-game suspension.

Key moment

With James running right at him, Curry coolly sunk a 3 at the 10:59 mark of the second quarter before James hit from deep 17 seconds later.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The two superstars also battled on Christmas in 2015, 2016 and 2018 after the Warriors and James' former Cavaliers faced off in the NBA Finals.

Key stat

Curry became the seventh player in NBA history with at least 11 starts on Dec. 25, joining James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Dwyane Wade, Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant.

James earned his 11th win on Dec. 25, passing former teammate Wade’s holiday record.

Up next

Golden State visits the Clippers on Friday night, while the Lakers return home to host Sacramento on Saturday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 26
Americans are exhausted by political news. TV ratings and a ...
WorldDec. 26
Working Well: Returning to the office can disrupt life. Here...
WorldDec. 26
Israeli strike kills 5 Palestinian journalists in Gaza, offi...
WorldDec. 26
Azerbaijan observes day of mourning for air crash victims as...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
PHOTO COLLECTION: Asia Tsunami Anniversary
WorldDec. 26
PHOTO COLLECTION: Asia Tsunami Anniversary
Pope brings Holy Year and a message of hope to Rome's main prison
WorldDec. 26
Pope brings Holy Year and a message of hope to Rome's main prison
Flooding took away the love of his life after 35 years without a day spent apart
WorldDec. 26
Flooding took away the love of his life after 35 years without a day spent apart
AI is a game changer for students with disabilities. Schools are still learning to harness it
WorldDec. 26
AI is a game changer for students with disabilities. Schools are still learning to harness it
Israel's plan to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights is met with conflicting emotions
WorldDec. 26
Israel's plan to double the number of settlers in the Golan Heights is met with conflicting emotions
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly higher in thin post-Christmas holiday trading
WorldDec. 26
Stock market today: Asian shares are mostly higher in thin post-Christmas holiday trading
Beyoncé's performance highlighted Netflix's NFL debut on Christmas Day
WorldDec. 26
Beyoncé's performance highlighted Netflix's NFL debut on Christmas Day
Blake Lively's claims that movie co-star launched smear campaign gets support in publicist's suit
WorldDec. 25
Blake Lively's claims that movie co-star launched smear campaign gets support in publicist's suit
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy