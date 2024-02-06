LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James broke Michael Jordan's NBA record for 30-point games during the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over Atlanta on Friday night.

With a turnaround jumper with 5:58 to play for the last of his 30 points, James reached at least 30 points in the regular season for the 563rd time in his career, surpassing the mark established by Jordan in 2003. Jordan set his record in 1,072 games over 15 seasons, while James surpassed it in his 1,523rd appearance over 22 seasons.

“It’s very humbling,” James said. “Anytime I’m mentioned with any of the greats, and arguably the greatest ever to play the game, super-cool. It’s someone I idolized in my childhood, and I wear 23 because of him. So to know that I can sit here and be in the room or in the conversation or whatever it is, you mention MJ, it’s like super-duper dope for me, being a kid where I’m from.”

James turned 40 last week, and he is among the few remaining active players who personally witnessed Jordan in his 1990s prime with the Chicago Bulls. He studied and admired Jordan during his childhood in Akron, Ohio.

When James passed Jordan for fourth place on the NBA’s career scoring list back in March 2019, the moment moved him to tears on the Lakers' bench. He called Jordan “an inspiration” and “the lightning in a bottle for me, because I wanted to be like him.”

The Lakers heralded James' latest statistical superlative in their locker room after the Lakers’ 119-102 win over Atlanta. Chicago native Anthony Davis also made sure James kept his achievement in perspective, however.

“It bothers me,” the Lakers big man said with a grin. “But it took him seven more seasons. ... No, actually, growing up, I was more No. 1 LeBron. That was my era. So that's obviously a hell of an accomplishment. I think he's probably No. 1 in everything at this point. I've been here long enough to witness so many accomplishments, so I'm definitely grateful to be here, and we just want to keep stacking.”

James scored his final two buckets on turnaround, fadeaway jumpers that looked more than a little bit like the famed shot at the heart of Jordan’s midrange game. James said youth coaches didn’t always like his attempts to emulate Jordan’s turnaround fade because it compromises a shooter's balance, but he has spent his entire basketball life honing it into a weapon.