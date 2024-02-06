All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 26, 2024

Lebanese state media says an Israeli strike killed 23 Syrian workers

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon hit a building housing Syrian workers, killing 23 of them and wounding eight other people, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported Thursday.

AP News, Associated Press
An emergency worker cuts concrete blocks as he searches for survivors at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in the town of Maisara, north of Beirut, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)
An emergency worker cuts concrete blocks as he searches for survivors at the scene of an Israeli airstrike in the town of Maisara, north of Beirut, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)ASSOCIATED PRESS

BEIRUT (AP) — An Israeli airstrike in Lebanon hit a building housing Syrian workers, killing 23 of them and wounding eight other people, Lebanon’s state-run news agency reported Thursday.

The National News Agency said the strike late Wednesday occurred in the country's northeast, near the ancient city of Baalbek, in Lebanon's eastern Bekaa Valley, which runs along the Syrian border.

The agency quoted Ali Kassas, mayor of the village of Younine, as saying that the bodies of 23 Syrian citizens were pulled from under the rubble. He said four Syrians and four Lebanese were wounded.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Lebanese Red Cross said it recovered nine bodies, while others were recovered by the Hezbollah militant group’s paramedic service and the Lebanese Civil Defense.

Israel has carried out days of heavy strikes across Lebanon targeting what it says are sites belonging to Hezbollah, which has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel.

More than 630 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, according to local health authorities, who say around a quarter were women and children. Several people have been wounded by shrapnel in Israel.

Lebanon, with a population of around 6 million, hosts nearly 780,000 registered Syrian refugees and hundreds of thousands who are unregistered — the world’s highest refugee population per capita.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Prosecutors ask Massachusetts' highest court to allow murder...
WorldOct. 17
Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk...
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy