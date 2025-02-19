SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — From the pinstripes of New York all the way to the Dodger blues of Los Angeles, there is a strong connection among the clubhouse staffers who wash the dirt-caked, hard-worn uniforms of the major leagues.

Just like the players who wear the jerseys.

“The clubhouse community is really close,” says Riley Halpin, 29, a clubhouse attendant for the San Francisco Giants.

“There's not a guy in the league I don't think that I can't call with a laundry question that won't answer it,” says Kiere Bulls, a home clubhouse manager for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On the eve of another season — as players throw their spring training apparel into hampers on wheels in Arizona and Florida — here is a closer look how laundry is done in the major leagues, along with a few tips for your own dirty uniforms — and other items — at home:

Dirt is worse than grass stains

TEAM: Chicago White Sox

LAUNDERER: Rob Warren, clubhouse manager

TIP: Dirt on uniforms is more difficult to get out than grass stains. When it comes to the biggest laundry challenges, he preaches patience. “We'll throw it in, and then usually check it again,” he says. “We'll run it through once and then after that first load is when we kind of do the scrubbing and spraying.”

QUOTABLE: “So we'll get the first load started within 15, 20 minutes after the end of a game,” Warren says. “Basically as soon as we have enough to start a load, we'll start a load. Things will change that time. Sometimes a win is quicker or shorter, or you know, getaway day, hopefully quicker.”

First, soak it

TEAM: Cleveland Guardians

LAUNDERER: Sam Hindes, home clubhouse supervisor

TIP: Soaking is important. When it comes to tough stains, sometimes they let the uniforms soak overnight in a mixture of detergent and other products. "Then a big thing that works is a lot of people don't know that pressure, like not necessarily a pressure washer, but the higher the pressure on the water, the better it gets stains out,” he says. “I never really knew that until I started doing the uniforms.”

QUOTABLE: Hindes says position players usually have the dirtiest uniforms — one in particular. “José Ramírez is one that you always know is going to come back that night and it's going to need some work on it,” Hindes says. “He has pine tar on his jersey and he's always out there, he's a grinder. He steals bases. He's always diving all over the place. He plays his heart out.”

Let that ‘pretreat’ sit for a bit

TEAM: New York Yankees

LAUNDERER: Lou Cucuzza Jr., director of clubhouse operations