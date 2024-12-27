NEW DELHI (AP) — Authorities in India have declared a seven-day mourning period to honor Manmohan Singh, officials said Friday, as politicians and public paid tributes to the country’s former prime minister widely regarded as the architect of India’s economic reform program.

Officials canceled all cultural and entertainment events for the week, with government buildings flying the national flag at half staff across India. Singh, who died late Thursday at age 92, is scheduled to be cremated on Saturday.

Singh's body was put in a glass casket, adorned with flowers and wrapped in the Indian flag, as leaders and mourners paid their respects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his home and offered condolences to his family.

Later, Modi in a video message said Singh’s life “was a reflection of his honesty and simplicity.”