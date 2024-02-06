NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs labeled the prosecution against the hip-hop star as “sexist and puritanical” on Tuesday, saying nine recordings of sex acts considered important evidence in the case show only consensual sex between willing adults.

The lawyers submitted a letter to a Manhattan federal court judge asking that the recordings of elaborate sex performances that authorities say Combs orchestrated be turned over to defense lawyers for additional investigation. So far, they say, defense lawyers have only been allowed to temporarily view them twice in the last two months.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking charges lodged against him after his September arrest. He has remained incarcerated, awaiting a May 5 trial, after bail was rejected following bail hearings before three different judges.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment.

The defense submission Tuesday was similar to arguments at bail hearings where defense lawyers insisted that prosecutors had demonized sexual activity between consenting adults to create the case.

“Any fair-minded viewer of the videos will quickly conclude that the prosecution of Mr. Combs is both sexist and puritanical,” the lawyers wrote. “It is sexist because the government’s theory perpetuates stereotypes of female victimhood and lack of agency.”

The indictment against Combs said the music mogul arranged sexual encounters between his victims and male sex workers that he called “Freak Offs” — defined in the indictment as “elaborate and produced sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded.”