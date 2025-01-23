NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees legend Mariano Rivera and his wife are accused in a lawsuit of failing to protect a young girl who was sexually abused by an older child during a summer camp trip sponsored by their church.

In a lawsuit filed this month, lawyers for the girl allege that the Hall of Fame pitcher and his wife Clara Rivera, a pastor at the Refuge of Hope Church, flew from New York to Florida to investigate after the girl's mother expressed concerns about her daughter's safety during the 2018 trip.

But rather than take action, the couple “isolated and intimidated” the victim into remaining "silent about her negative experiences,” including the abuse, the lawsuit says.

Joseph A. Ruta, an attorney for the Riveras, said in a statement that any allegations that they “knew about or failed to act on reports of child abuse are completely false.” He said the couple only learned of the allegations in 2022 after receiving a letter from an attorney requesting a financial settlement.

“The Riveras are known throughout New York for their charitable work and especially for their commitment to serving underprivileged children,” Ruta said. “It’s unfortunate they are being targeted by false allegations.”

The lawsuit doesn't name the accuser, but it says she was born in 2007, which would have made her 10 or 11 years old in 2018.

That summer, according to the complaint, Clara Rivera persuaded a congregant to allow her daughter to attend a camp at the Ignite Life Center, a church in Gainesville, Florida.

While staying in an unsupervised dorm room, the girl was repeatedly sexually abused by an older female camper, according to the suit. In a police report filed in 2022, the girl said there were 15 instances of inappropriate touching over a two-week period, both in her bunk and a shower.