WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has carved out loopholes for Israel that give the close American ally a pass on U.S. law that restricts aid to foreign militaries over human rights abuses, a lawsuit from a group of Palestinians in Gaza and American relatives asserts Tuesday.

Former State Department officials and crafters of the 1997 Leahy law were among those advising and backing the lawsuit.

The lawsuit details the barriers it accuses the State Department of creating on behalf of Israel to skirt enforcement and asks courts to intervene. That is after campus protests and moves by some lawmakers failed in their goal of limiting U.S. military support to Israel over civilian deaths in Gaza during the war with Hamas.

“It's really a modest set of goals here: There's a U.S. law. We'd like the federal government to adhere to U.S. law,” said Ahmed Moor, a Philadelphia-based Palestinian American who joined the lawsuit on behalf of cousins, uncles and aunts displaced and killed in the 14-month war.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has denied that the department has given Israel a pass. “Do we have a double standard? The answer is no," he said in April. The department didn’t immediately comment Tuesday.

Israel says it makes every effort to limit harm to Palestinian civilians in its military operations. The Biden administration has warned Israel to do more to spare civilians in the Gaza war, holding back one known weapons shipment of 2,000-pound bombs.

A State Department report in May concluded there was “reasonable” evidence that Israel's use of U.S.-provided weapons in Gaza violated international law that protects civilians but bypassed a decision on limiting arms, saying the war itself made it impossible for U.S. officials to judge for certain. It also declined last month to hold back arms transfers as it had threatened over humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The law bars U.S. military assistance to foreign military units when there is credible evidence of gross human rights abuses.

Charles Blaha, a former State Department official who helped oversee reviews under the Leahy law, argued that enforcing the law for Israel would have prevented much of the harm that civilians in Gaza are suffering.

“The secretary of state has made all the decisions so far on Israel and the Leahy Law, and every single decision has resulted in those units being eligible” for continued U.S. military support, Blaha said. “And that’s not the way the normal process works."

U.S. military support to Israel in the light of Palestinian civilian deaths was a fraught issue in the presidential election. Republicans and many Democrats demanded unwavering military backing to Israel. The Biden administration's refusal to limit support cost Democrats some votes from some Arab and Muslim voters and others.

Tuesday's lawsuit is part of a last push on the outgoing Biden administration by Muslim Americans and others to limit U.S. military support to Israel, which is estimated to have reached $17.9 million in the first year of the war — over its treatment of Palestinian civilians.