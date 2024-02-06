The Las Vegas Raiders are negotiating a deal to hire Pete Carroll to be their new head coach, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hasn’t been finalized.

The 73-year-old Carroll returns to the sideline after leading Seattle to two NFC championships and the franchise’s only Super Bowl title during a 14-year stretch that ended following the 2023 season.

He joins a team that’s partly owned by Tom Brady, who beat Carroll and the Seahawks in the Super Bowl 10 years ago. Brady watched from the sideline as Malcolm Butler picked off Russell Wilson’s pass at the goal line to seal the victory for the New England Patriots.

Brady is believed to have a major hand in the hiring process for this job and the general manager spot, which was filled by Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek on Wednesday. The club, however, has not announced Spytek's hire. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, finished his career with the Bucs.

The Raiders fired coach Antonio Pierce after going 4-13 in his first full season. Pierce was 5-4 as an interim coach in 2023 after replacing Josh McDaniels.

Carroll becomes the team’s 14th head coach since Jon Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay in 2002. He will become the fifth coach, including those in an interim role, since the Raiders moved to Las Vegas in 2020.

The once-proud organization with three Super Bowl trophies and the motto “Commitment to Excellence” has appeared in just two playoffs since making the championship game in the 2002 season. The Raiders lost in the wild-card round in both years.

Carroll has the demanding job of trying to revive an organization in an AFC West loaded with proven coaches and quarterbacks who appear to be in place for years to come. It will become the first division to open a season in which each head coach has appeared in a Super Bowl.