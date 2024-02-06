All sections
WorldDecember 9, 2024

Lara Trump steps down as RNC co-chair and addresses speculation about Florida Senate seat

JULIET LINDERMAN and MARTHA MENDOZA, Associated Press
Eric and Lara Trump watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Eric and Lara Trump watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eric and Lara Trump watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Eric and Lara Trump watch the second half of an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Van Andel Arena, Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE - Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump speaks at a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at Van Andel Arena, Nov. 5, 2024, in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump talks during the Conservative Political Action Conference or CPAC, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump talks during the Conservative Political Action Conference or CPAC, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Lara Trump will step down as co-chair of the Republican National Committee as she considers a number of potential options with her father-in-law, President-elect Donald Trump, set to return to the White House.

Among those possibilities is replacing Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, whom Trump tapped to be the next secretary of state. If Rubio is confirmed, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will choose who takes the seat through the remainder of Rubio’s term, which expires in 2026.

“It is something I would seriously consider,” she told The Associated Press in an interview. “If I’m being completely transparent, I don’t know exactly what that would look like. And I certainly want to get all of the information possible if that is something that’s real for me. But yeah, I would 100% consider it.”

Elected as RNC co-chair in March, Lara Trump was a key player in the Republicans retaking the White House and control of the Senate while maintaining a narrow House majority. What she does next could shape Republican politics, given her elevated political profile and her ties to the incoming president.

The idea of placing a Trump family member in the Senate has been lauded in some Republican circles. Among the people pushing for her to replace Rubio is Maye Musk, mother of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

“The Senate is an old man’s club. We desperately need a smart, young, outspoken woman who will reveal their secrets,” she posted on X. Lara Trump is 42.

Elon Musk, who was with Lara Trump on election night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, responded to his mother’s post: “Lara Trump is genuinely great.”

Led by chairman Michael Whatley and Lara Trump, the RNC invested heavily in recruiting roughly 230,000 volunteers and an army of lawyers for what it called its “election integrity” effort, four years after Donald Trump lost his reelection bid to Democrat Joe Biden, citing false or unproven theories about voter fraud. Outside groups such as Turning Point Action and Musk’s America PAC took a greater responsibility for advertising and get-out-the-vote efforts.

While Whatley will remain RNC chairman, Lara Trump said she felt she had accomplished her goals in the co-chair role.

“With that big win, I kind of feel like my time is up,” she said. “What I intended to do has been done.”

Lara Trump praised Musk’s new endeavor, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, a nongovernmental task force headed by Musk and and fellow entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. They’ve been tapped to fire federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations as part of Trump’s “Save America” agenda for his second term.

“I really don’t think we’ve seen movement like this in our federal government since our country’s founding in many ways,” she said. “And I think if they are successful in what they plan to do, I think it is going to be transformative to America in a great way.”

She said she expects a different presidency this time, beginning with the structure of the administration: While Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner served as White House advisers in his last administration, Lara Trump said she doesn’t see any family member taking any position in the White House this time around with her father-in-law.

“He really wants to get in there and do a good job for the four years, and that’s all he wants to serve,” she said. “Four years, and he’s out.”

Lara Trump also says she expects the Republican Party to be more unified than it has ever been. When she became co-chair in May, the Trump campaign and the RNC merged, with staffers fired and positions restructured. She said the result could spell trouble for GOP lawmakers who do not agree with Trump’s agenda.

“The whole party has totally shifted and totally changed,” she said. “I think people are feeling a little more bold in coming out with their political views.”

___

Linderman reported from Baltimore and Mendoza from Santa Cruz, California.

